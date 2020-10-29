Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What are you watching election night?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29TH, 2020:

A Creepshow Animated Special (Shudder)

City So Real (NatGeo)

Court Cam Season Premiere (A&E)

Deutschland 89 Season Three Premiere (Sundance)

Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy (CBS)

Ghost Adventures: Horror At Joe Exotic Zoo (Travel)

Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party Season Premiere (TruTV)

May The Devil Take You Too (Shudder)

Southern Charm Season Premiere (Bravo)

Superstore Season Premiere (NBC)

That Animal Rescue Show Series Premiere (CBS All-Access)

The First 48 Season Premiere (A&E)

The Holzer Files Season Two Premiere (Travel)

Top Secret Videos Series Premiere (TruTV)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30TH, 2020:

A Crafty Christmas Romance (Lifetime)

A Swingin’ Sesame Street Celebration: 50 Years And Counting (PBS)

Bronx (Netflix)

His House (Netflix)

Justin Bieber: Next Chapter (YouTube)

Menendez: The Day Of The Lord (Netflix)

Monstrum: The History Of Zombies (PBS)

My Big Italian Adventure Series Premiere (HGTV)

Rogue City (Netflix)

Somebody Feed Phil Season Premiere (Netflix)

Suburra (Netflix)

The Mandalorian Season Two Premiere (Disney+)

The Challenge ETA Series Premiere (Amazon)

The Osbournes Night Of Terror (Travel)

Truth Seekers Series Premiere (Amazon)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31ST, 2020:

Candy Cane Christmas (Lifetime)

Christmas With The Darlings (Hallmark)

Cranberry Christmas (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Croc Terror: Man Eating Monster (Reelz)

Ghost Nation: Reunion In Hell (Travel)

Iyana Fix My Life Season Premiere (OWN)

The Substitute Season Premiere (Nickelodeon)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1ST, 2020:

Dying To Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Mystery (Bounce)

Holiday Wars (Food)

Holly & Ivy (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Killer Competition (LMN)

Killer In Question (ID)

One Royal Holiday (Hallmark)

Race in America: Our Vote Counts (E!)

Roadkill On Masterpiece (PBS)

The Christmas Aunt (Lifetime)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND, 2020:

Below Deck Season Premiere (Bravo)

Holiday Baking Championship Season Premiere (Food)

The Good Doctor Season Premiere (ABC)

We Are Who We Are Season Finale (HBO)

With Drawn Arms (Starz)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD, 2020:

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix)

Magellan Season Three Premiere (MHz Choice)

Mother (Netflix)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)

Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong? (Again) (Comedy Central)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH, 2020:

Love & Anarchy (Netflix)

Nature: Primates (PBS)

Secrets Of The Dead: Abandoning The Titanic (PBS)

The A Word Season Premiere (Sundance)

The End Of The F***ing World Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

