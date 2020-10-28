Werewolves 134: Escape from Thrash Island – Day 7

The boat reaches the dock at Thrash Manor just before sundown. All the windows are dark.

You climb awkwardly out of the boat and march inland. Darkness comes, and with it the needling voice of Lord Edwin Thrash, M.D.

“Ahh, so we are to conclude where we began, then,” he says. “I can’t imagine why you think you’d have an advantage here, but let’s have it out.” You hear him draw his knife, but suddenly there’s a scuffle, and it’s knocked from his hand. There’s an unearthly howling noise, and the rest of you sprint for the door.

Trevor Belmont (Mr. I’m My Own Grandfather) has died. He was DR. THRASH (the SERIAL KILLER).

Left behind in a pool of his own blood, Dr. Thrash chuckles to himself. “I was right. The most dangerous game. Nice.” And he dies.

The rest of you reach the door and hammer on it.

“Wrothlesby!” yells Joan Crawford. “Open up this instant!”

The door opens, and you see Wrothlesby the butler in pajamas and a nightcap.

“What’s the meaning of this?” he says. “You’re supposed to be hunted for sport.”

“Dr. Thrash is dead,” says Ernest Shackleton. “We’re hiding from werewolves.”

“Werewolves? Where, wolves?”

You realize that you don’t know who the wolves are, and that he’s not going to let you in if you admit that, so you just shoulder by him with a bunch of “excuse me, thank you.” He’s not happy about it, but neither are you.

Today is KOBKI. Twilight will be Thursday, October 27 at 6 p.m. EST

PLAYERS PLAYERS April LKD / Snowcone seller – Town

Beelzebot / Hezekiah Purcell – Town

Cop on the Edge-ish / Bob and Doug McKenzie – WEREWOLF

DW / Warrior of Darkness

Emmelemm / Kitty Witless – Town

Goat / ﻿Kehaar the seagull – Town

Hohopossum (replacing Spooky) / Frankenstein’s Possum

InnDEEEEED / Wayne Campbell – Town

Josephus Brown / THE FARM – Town

Lamb Dance / Anksybay the Piggy Bank – WEREWOLF

Lindsay / Mario

Louie Blue / Ernest Shackleton

Mayelbridwen / Tidal Bore

Mr. I’m My Own Grandfather / Trevor Belmont – DR. THRASH (SERIAL KILLER)

Narrowstrife / Victor Columbia Edison – WEREWOLF

Otakunomike / Renowned travel writer Michael – SOCIALITE

Owen1120 / Pirate Captain

Ralph / Shania Twain – Town

Raven and Rose / Definitely not a bear – Town

Sagittariuskim / Dorothy Baker – Town

Sic Humor / Man who thinks he’s looking for love while actually being hunted for sport, formerly man who thinks he’s being hunted for sport while looking for love

Sister Jude the Obscure / Joan Crawford

The Hayes Code / Willow – PARTY SLEUTH BACKUPS

Side Character

Dicentra [collapse]

ROLES TOWN

13 4 Party-goers (Vanilla Town)

1 Party Sleuth (Investigator)

2 1 Socialite (Masons, get a one-shot kill) SCUM

5 2 Werewolves

1 Werewolf Roleblocker

1 Lord Edwin Thrash, M.D. (Serial Killer) Vanilla town message: Welcome to Thrash Island, where death stalks you at every turn and drinks are free ! You are a PARY-GOER (Vanilla Town), and your win condition is to escape with your life, and also have a great time. Your only power is your vote. [collapse]

RULES Win conditions:

The wolves win when they are equal to the number of town-aligned players left (if the SK is dead), or outnumber the non-wolf players (even if the SK is still alive).

Town wins when all the wolves and the serial killer are defeated.

The serial killer wins when it comes down to just them and one other person.

A three-way standoff between the last town, last wolf and SK will result in a special ending. Night actions:

There isn’t a hard order that night actions occur in. This is to allow as many of them to go through as possible. Roleblocks will always take precedent over the actions of the targeted player, however.

Investigator: All town forces and the SK come back HUMAN, all wolves come back, you guessed it, WOLF. Voting:

You have the option to vote “No Kill” (or words to that effect). If that option prevails, no one dies at the end of the day.

A majority vote for one player (or No Kill) will end the day early.

A tied vote at twilight will result in no one dying.

There are no secret powers or win conditions in this game. Any changes I have to make to the mechanics will be announced publicly.

If you maintain a game-related outside resource (like a spreadsheet or an in-character Tumblr), stop updating it after you’re dead.

No editing posts.

No quoting or screencapping from your QTs.

If you have any other questions about rules, please ask in QT, and I will answer publicly here. [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...