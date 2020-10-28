Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Happiness in Other People (10/28/2020)

For many of us, finding happiness (whether alone or with [a] partner[s]) is something between a challenge and an impossibility. But most of us probably know people who have succeeded at it. Which can be … an emotionally mixed bag, based on what I’ve observed over the years. So what has your experience been with this? Are most people you know happy (as far as you can tell, anyway)? Partnered off, single, or in any other form of relationship status? How has that affected you and your feelings and your actions over time? Or asked the other way around, if you are among the lucky ones, have you noticed something in your friends and family who are not yet where they’d like to be, and how they react to you and your happiness?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

