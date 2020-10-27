Werewolves 134: Escape from Thrash Island – Day 6

Your good friend the Narrator is dealing with some especially fiendish paperwork on this day, and so he entreats you to simply imagine that you row your boat back around the island, and that things are most uneventful until nightfall.
The Pirate Captain (Owen) has died, at the hands of Dr. Thrash. He was a PARTY-GOER (Vanilla Town).
Kehaar the Seagull (Goat) has died, at the hands (paws?) of the werewolves. He was a PARTY-GOER (Vanilla Town).
And, additionally, Dr. Victor Frankenstein has gone home, leaving you with his greatest creation:
Frankenstein’s Possum (Hohopossum) has replaced Spooky, inheriting their alignment and powers or lack thereof.
Twilight is Wednesday, October 28 at 6 p.m. EST.
PLAYERS
April LKD / Snowcone seller – Town
Beelzebot / Hezekiah Purcell – Town
Cop on the Edge-ish / Bob and Doug McKenzie – WEREWOLF
DW / Warrior of Darkness
Emmelemm / Kitty Witless
Goat / Kehaar the seagull
Hohopossum (replacing Spooky) / Frankenstein’s Possum
InnDEEEEED / Wayne Campbell – Town
Josephus Brown / THE FARM – Town
Lamb Dance / Anksybay the Piggy Bank – WEREWOLF
Lindsay / Mario
Louie Blue / Ernest Shackleton
Mayelbridwen / Tidal Bore
Mr. I’m My Own Grandfather / Trevor Belmont
Narrowstrife / Victor Columbia Edison – WEREWOLF
Otakunomike / Renowned travel writer Michael – SOCIALITE
Owen1120 / Pirate Captain
Ralph / Shania Twain – Town
Raven and Rose / Definitely not a bear – Town
Sagittariuskim / Dorothy Baker – Town
Sic Humor / Man who thinks he’s looking for love while actually being hunted for sport, formerly man who thinks he’s being hunted for sport while looking for love
Sister Jude the Obscure / Joan Crawford
The Hayes Code / Willow – PARTY SLEUTH
BACKUPS
Side Character
Hohopossum
Dicentra
TOWN
13 7 Party-goers (Vanilla Town)
1 Party Sleuth (Investigator)
2 1 Socialite (Masons, get a one-shot kill)
SCUM
5 2 Werewolves
1 Werewolf Roleblocker
1 Lord Edwin Thrash, M.D. (Serial Killer)
Vanilla town message: Welcome to Thrash Island, where death stalks you at every turn and drinks are free ! You are a PARY-GOER (Vanilla Town), and your win condition is to escape with your life, and also have a great time. Your only power is your vote.
Win conditions:
The wolves win when they are equal to the number of town-aligned players left (if the SK is dead), or outnumber the non-wolf players (even if the SK is still alive).
Town wins when all the wolves and the serial killer are defeated.
The serial killer wins when it comes down to just them and one other person.
A three-way standoff between the last town, last wolf and SK will result in a special ending.
Night actions:
There isn’t a hard order that night actions occur in. This is to allow as many of them to go through as possible. Roleblocks will always take precedent over the actions of the targeted player, however.
Investigator: All town forces and the SK come back HUMAN, all wolves come back, you guessed it, WOLF.
Voting:
You have the option to vote “No Kill” (or words to that effect). If that option prevails, no one dies at the end of the day.
A majority vote for one player (or No Kill) will end the day early.
A tied vote at twilight will result in no one dying.
There are no secret powers or win conditions in this game. Any changes I have to make to the mechanics will be announced publicly.
If you maintain a game-related outside resource (like a spreadsheet or an in-character Tumblr), stop updating it after you’re dead.
No editing posts.
No quoting or screencapping from your QTs.
If you have any other questions about rules, please ask in QT, and I will answer publicly here.