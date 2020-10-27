Weekly LGBT+ Discussion Thread

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

In the News:

Seattle’s LGBTQ+ Commission Wants Lesbian Mayor to Resign Over Police Brutality

“Mayor Durkan’s actions in office have not only failed to create meaningful change for our community, but have indeed undermined other efforts within Seattle to create a more just future,” the commission’s letter concluded.

San Francisco Moves to Declare Home of Lesbian Civil Rights Icons a Historic Landmark

“On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to designate 651 Duncan Street, the two-story Noe Valley cottage where Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin lived for 53 years, as a historic landmark. The pair moved into the 5,700 square-foot property in 1955 after Lyon and Martin met in Seattle in 1949 while working at the same construction trade journal.”

Optional Topic: How out are you on social media?

Alternatively, Do you follow any LGBT+ artists on social media?

