Jeopardy! recap for Oct. 23

Introducing today’s contestants:
- Jamelle, a senior crime scene analyst, unsurprisingly says TV crime shows aren’t realistic;
- Brian, an educator, likes younger and older kids best; and
- Colin, a data scientist, won a data contest twice. Colin is a one-day champ with winnings of $26,100.
Very tight affair which Brian’s correct response to his DD opportunity, while both opponents missed theirs, made the difference with Brian leading into FJ with $9,200 vs. $8,600 for Jamelle and $8,200 for Colin.
DD1, $1,000 – HISTORIC OBJECTS – For more than a century, Greece has asked Britain for the return of the Elgin Marbles, mostly taken from this ancient temple (Colin lost the window maximum of $1,000.)
DD2 (video), $1,200 – HYBRIDS – (Shown is a sculpture of a unreal, dragon-like beast) A favorite decorative motif of the Middle East, this mythical creature is also an in-house favorite at Jeopardy! (Brian improved by $2,400 from his score of $4,400 vs. $4,200 for both opponents.)
DD3, $2,000 – OPERA – Henry Kissinger and Mao Tse-Tung are characters in this 20th century opera (Jamelle dropped $2,000 vs. $8,600 for Colin and $6,800 for Brian.)
FJ – 19TH CENTURY SUPREME COURT CASES – Part of the dissent in this 1896 landmark case read, “In respect of civil rights, all citizens are equal before the law”
Brian and Colin were correct on FJ, with Brian adding $8,001 to win with $17,201.
Movie miscues: The players couldn’t come up with the titles to Ben Affleck’s “Argo”, the violent “Peckin-pow!” movie with Holden and Oates (“The Wild Bunch”) or the Max von Sydow film about Death’s chess holiday, “The Seventh Seal”.
Clue selection strategy: Note that for the unusually-named category “A Number Between 3 & 5”, Colin chose from the top to get an idea what it was about before jumping to the bottom.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Parthenon? DD2 – What is a griffin? DD3 – What is “Nixon in China”? FJ – What is Plessy v. Ferguson?