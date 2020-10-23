Jeopardy! recap for Oct. 23

Introducing today’s contestants:

Jamelle, a senior crime scene analyst, unsurprisingly says TV crime shows aren’t realistic;

Brian, an educator, likes younger and older kids best; and

Colin, a data scientist, won a data contest twice. Colin is a one-day champ with winnings of $26,100.

Very tight affair which Brian’s correct response to his DD opportunity, while both opponents missed theirs, made the difference with Brian leading into FJ with $9,200 vs. $8,600 for Jamelle and $8,200 for Colin.

DD1, $1,000 – HISTORIC OBJECTS – For more than a century, Greece has asked Britain for the return of the Elgin Marbles, mostly taken from this ancient temple (Colin lost the window maximum of $1,000.)

DD2 (video), $1,200 – HYBRIDS – (Shown is a sculpture of a unreal, dragon-like beast) A favorite decorative motif of the Middle East, this mythical creature is also an in-house favorite at Jeopardy! (Brian improved by $2,400 from his score of $4,400 vs. $4,200 for both opponents.)

DD3, $2,000 – OPERA – Henry Kissinger and Mao Tse-Tung are characters in this 20th century opera (Jamelle dropped $2,000 vs. $8,600 for Colin and $6,800 for Brian.)

FJ – 19TH CENTURY SUPREME COURT CASES – Part of the dissent in this 1896 landmark case read, “In respect of civil rights, all citizens are equal before the law”

​​Brian and Colin were correct on FJ, with Brian adding $8,001 to win with $17,201.

Movie miscues: The players couldn’t come up with the titles to Ben Affleck’s “Argo”, the violent “Peckin-pow!” movie with Holden and Oates (“The Wild Bunch”) or the Max von Sydow film about Death’s chess holiday, “The Seventh Seal”.

Clue selection strategy: Note that for the unusually-named category “A Number Between 3 & 5”, Colin chose from the top to get an idea what it was about before jumping to the bottom.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Parthenon? DD2 – What is a griffin? DD3 – What is “Nixon in China”? FJ – What is Plessy v. Ferguson?

