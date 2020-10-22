The Prom (2020) Trailer Reaction Thread

When a teenage girl is forbidden to bring her girlfriend to prom a quartet of Broadway actors organize a protest. Hijinks ensue.

The musical The Prom premiered in 2016 at the Alliance Theater in Atlanta. It came to Broadway in 2018 and was nominated for 7 Tony Awards. Ryan Murphy secured the rights for a film adaptation with a starry cast. (Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key) It premieres on Netflix on December 11, 2020.

Have you seen the musical? Have you heard the cast album? Do you have opinions on the movie’s stars? And what do you think of the trailer?

