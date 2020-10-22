Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Oct. 22

Today’s contestants are:

Colin, a data scientist, studies golf statistics;

Lindsey, a miniaturist, sees colors when music plays; and

Aimee, a library page, tried to write the worst opening line to a novel. Aimee is a one-day champ with winnings of $25,200.

Colin shopped for and quickly found both DDs in DJ to open a substantial lead, lost first place briefly to Lindsey, then regained the advantage into FJ with $18,400 vs. $13,000 for Lindsey and $4,400 for Aimee.

DD1, $800 – LITERARY CHARACTERS – This title character says, “I am jealous of the portrait you have painted of me. Why should it keep what I must lose?” (Lindsey won $1,000 from her leading score of $2,200.)

DD2, $1,600 – CAPITAL BIRTHPLACES – Playwriting President Vaclav Havel (On the second clue of the round, Colin won $5,400 on a true DD to take the lead from Lindsey at $7,000.)

DD3, $1,200 – CHEMICAL ELEMENTS – Lightweight & strong, this element is named for the group that preceded the Olympians in mythology (On the fifth clue of the round, Colin added $4,000 from his total of $12,000 vs. $7,000 for Lindsey.)

FJ – 20TH CENTURY ART – In occupied Paris, a German officer asked Picasso if he had done this masterpiece; he replied, “No, you did”

​​Everyone was correct on FJ, with Colin adding $7,700 to win with $26,100.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue, no one guessed the highest of these at “1,000 feet above the water” in Colorado is a bridge.

TV troubles: The players didn’t know the daytime soap that featured character Erica Kane was “All My Children”, or recognize a photo of longtime TV animal expert Jack Hanna.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Dorian Gray? DD2 – What is Prague? DD3 – What is titanium? FJ – What is “Guernica”?

