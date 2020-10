Hello! And welcome to the bracket. You can follow along at https://challonge.com/MovieTrailers.

Hopefully you’ve seen most/all of these clips as part of the elimination rounds. If not, please take a moment to watch the trailers before you vote. At the very least, it would be nice if you watched enough for you to say “Oh, I remember this one!”

This round of voting will stay open for about two days; I’ll close it and post the next round sometime next Monday afternoon.

Have fun!

