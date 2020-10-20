Werewolves 134: Escape from Thrash Island – Day 3

After a day’s walk across a subdued wilderness, you suddenly sight a collection of ragged-looking structures.

“HELLO?” yells the Warrior of Darkness. “MY PARENTS ARE DEAD.”

There’s no answer.

“Kehar will fly over,” says Kehar. He does so, while the rest of you shake rocks out of your shoes. “Kehar returns! Is nobody there. You are welcome for service.”

You approach the deserted camp. There are a couple ramshackle huts, a fire pit and the weathered remains of some dogsleds. Rotted-out canvas packs spill tools and provisions out onto the ground.

“I feel like this is an underwhelming choice for a date location,” says the man who incorrectly believes this is a dating show, “but at the same time it’s challenging. It’s good to be ready for the inevitable challenges of relationships.”

“Who be ye talking to?” says the pirate captain, poking one of the sleds with his cutlass. The gray wood splinters under the point.

“This would burn excellently,” says Willow to herself.

“It would look even better submerged,” suggests the Tidal Bore.

“Would not!”

“Would too!”

“Simmer down, y’all,” says Hezekiah Purcell. “I’m fixin’ to explore them cabins. Anybody want in with me?”

“I will help,” says the person who is definitely not a bear. They stomp into one cabin, which immediate collapses around them. “There. I helped.”

“You mebbe just stay right there,” says Purcell. “Anyone else want to help me?”

“WAHOO,” says Mario. Purcell sighs.

In the other cabin, they find a couple of bunk beds and a collapsible table. One bed has a skeleton.

“Oh no!” says Mario.

“Easy, son,” says Purcell. “It’s only death.” He turns to the table. There’s a kerosene lamp and a journal. He takes both and walks back outside.

“I found this here ‘Captain’s Log,'” he says, while handing the lamp to Willow, who squeaks with enthusiasm. “Care to give it a look, Mr. Shackleton? I cain’t read this here handwriting. Too squiggly for me.”

Shackleton accepts the volume and and runs a thumb through the dust covering the gold-foil letters on the cover. The spine creaks as he opens it.

“Let’s see here… Thank you, Miss Witless,” he says, accepting her lorgnette. “This is the logbook for the Thrash Polar Expedition of 1893. I remember hearing about that one. Apparently they all died, except for one workman who came back stark raving mad. Night phantasms or somesuch.”

“Captain Thrash is prob’ly that there skeleton in the cabin, then” says Purcell.

“That’s the father of the guy who’s trying to kill us, right?” says Joan Crawford.

Shackleton thumbs to the last page with writing in it. “‘It is my hope,'” he reads, “‘to return to my beloved wife and ne’er-do-well bookworm of a son.’ It certainly seems that way.”

“How dreadful,” says Crawford.

“Wasn’t Dr. Thrush or whatever talking about his dad like he was still alive?” says Bob McKenzie, uneasily.

“Do you think he knows this camp is even here?” says Dorothy Baker, who then bursts into tears for unclear reasons.

“Probably not,” says Shackleton, spinning in place while pointing to the horizon. “Look, there’s hills all around. You can’t see this area from the outside. We’re probably the first people to come here in 30 years.”

You ponder that while the icy winds pick up.

The sun soon sets again. You sit on crates of provisions around a fire built from mildewed burlap.

“WE SHOULD DO A WATCH OR SOMETHING,” suggests The Farm. “I CALL FIRST SHIFT.”

That seems sensible. You work out a shift system and bunk down next to the embers. Surely you’re safe tonight. Surely.

Nothing happens during the first shift. Second shift goes to Victor Columbia Edison, the talking phonograph, who looks both ways, then wanders over to the bear and kills it by playing a waltz really fast in one ear.

The person who said they weren’t a bear (Raven and Rose) was, in fact, a bear, but they were also a PARTY-GOER (Vanilla Town).

“Play me again,” Victor hums to itself, walking back to its sentry post. “Play me again. Play me a-“

“That’s enough out of you,” says the voice of Dr. Edwin Thrash, from behind. There’s a terrible sound of breaking machinery. “FOOLS! Your trust will be your undoing.”

Victor Columbia Edison (Narrowstrife) has died. They were a WEREWOLF.

The sound wakes you up, but Dr. Thrash could be anyone among you. You look over the dead bear and shattered record player.

“There can be only one Victor,” says Victor Frankenstein. Without preamble, he rips off his shirt and starts punching the remains of the record player.

“Son,” says Hezekiah Purcell, “what ARE you doin’?”

“Absorbing its power! I do this whenever a Victor dies!”

The rest of you find a canister of extremely expired coffee grounds in one of the sleds and drink really shitty coffee out of tin cups.

“This party sucks,” says Mike the travel writer. “I’m at 1 star right now. Gonna take a lot to bring me back from that.”

Twilight will be Wednesday, October 21 at 9 p.m. EST

