AVoCADo GamesCast #69: Friend Juice

Hey folks! This episode is a sequel episode to our first episode about crossovers. In this episode, we dream up ridiculous video game crossovers and speculate about what they’d look like. We also discuss Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax.

You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above, or you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts or directly to our podcast feed. You can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

We had an audio issue during recording, which resulted in recording at a lower quality than normal. We apologize for the final audio quality.

This episode contains spoilers for Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Max Payne 3, and John Wick.

Timestamps:

0:20 – Introduction

1:55 – What We’ve Been Playing

36:30 – Microsoft’s Acquisition of ZeniMax and Its Implications

56:25 – The Crossover Game: Introduction

57:20 – The Crossover Game: RollerCoaster Tycoon and Persona

1:02:30 – The Crossover Game: Halo and Journey

1:07:00 – The Crossover Game: Forza Horizon and Super Mario Odyssey

1:11:40 – The Crossover Game: X-COM and Animal Crossing

1:14:45 – The Crossover Game: Mass Effect and Danganronpa

1:18:15 – The Crossover Game: Turok and Sly Cooper

1:22:50 – The Crossover Game: Star Fox and Batman: Arkham

1:26:40 – The Crossover Game: Portal and Tropico

1:31:30 – The Crossover Game: Max Payne and Jet Set Radio

1:37:35 – The Crossover Game: The Elder Scrolls and Yakuza

1:40:40 – The Crossover Game: Metroid and Arkanoid

1:45:05 – Conclusion

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...