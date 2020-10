Happy Monday, October 19, 2020, people! This is my first Weekly Video Games Thread; I’ll be sharing the future Monday slots with dw and Lovely Bones for the future. Clearly I need a crash course for the new WordPress format! So in light of that, let’s honor our favorite fountains of knowledge with a bonus prompt: who’s your favorite teacher from a video game?

Also, as a reminder, the next round in the Best Video Game Song Tournament is up! It’s down to thirty-two contenders now!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...