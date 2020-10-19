Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 32

We’re in the home stretch! With just 32 songs left, every song is up ever day; no breaks and no hiding.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, October 20th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Katamari DamacyKatamari on the Rocks144Kingdom HeartsDearly Beloved
Ys VI: The Ark of NapishtimErnst87Mega Man Battle Network 3N1 Grand Prix!
Iridion IISee The Sun Burn132Ys VI: The Ark of NapishtimThe Ruined City Kishgal
Ys VI: The Ark of NapishtimUltramarine Deep107Tales of SymphoniaFighting of the Spirit
Pokemon Ruby/SapphireRoute 113413WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!Drifting Away
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake EaterSnake Eater133Iridion IICrystal Symphony
Cave StoryMoonsong109The Legend of Zelda: The Wind WakerOutset Island
Sonic HeroesMystic Mansion87IcoContinue
Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-Seventh Moon104The Legend of Zelda: The Wind WakerFarewell Hyrule King
Cave StoryLast Battle77Final Fantasy XIRonfaure
IcoCastle in the Mist123Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost OceanVitriolic a Stroke
Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1Danger610Suikoden IIIExceeding Love
Guilty Gear XXHoly Orders (Be Just or Be Dead)106Zone of the Enders: The Second RunnerBeyond the Bounds
Puyo Pop FeverTaisen 4 (Final Boss Theme)136Super Smash Bros. MeleeBrinstar Depths
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year DoorMain Theme108Unlimited SaGaBattle Theme EX
Unlimited SaGaBattle Theme I123Mega Man Battle Network 3Boss Battle! (Boss Theme)

One tie! I gave the win to Cave Story – Last Battle over Final Fantasy XI – Ronfaure. Elsewhere, Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) goes from runoff challenger to top 32 song in a Cinderella story for the ages.

Fun Stats:

Top 32 By Game:

3 Songs:

  • Katamari Damacy (-1)

2 Songs:

  • Super Smash Bros. Melee (-2)
  • Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim (-2)
  • Ico (-1)
  • Iridion II (-1)
  • Cave Story 
  • Gitaroo Man 

1 Song:

  • The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (-3)
  • Kingdom Hearts (-2)
  • Final Fantasy X (-1)
  • Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (-1)
  • Unlimited SaGa (-1)
  • Guilty Gear XX 
  • Luigi’s Mansion 
  • Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-
  • Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater 
  • Puyo Pop Fever
  • Shadow Hearts 
  • Silent Hill 3 
  • Sonic Heroes 
  • Suikoden III
  • The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
  • WarioWare, Inc: Mega Microgame$! 
  • Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse 

Remember The Fallen:

  • Mega Man Battle Network 3 (-2)
  • Baby Felix Halloween
  • Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean 
  • Final Fantasy XI 
  • Jet Set Radio Future
  • Mega Man Battle Network 2 
  • Metroid Prime 
  • Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire  
  • Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1
  • Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne  
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Super Mario Sunshine 
  • Tales of Symphonia 
  • Technictix 
  • Zone of the Enders 
  • Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner  

Katamari Damacy stands alone in first with 3 songs remaining. Katamari’s win in the Best Video Game tournament for the 6th generation was a huge shocker; a win here would be less surprising, but no less impressive.

The pileup for 2nd includes some familiar faces (Melee, Ys VI) and some grinders finally getting a chance in the spotlight (Ico, Iridion II, Cave Story, Gitaroo Man). This group is almost more impressive for what’s not there, as previous favorites Final Fantasy X and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker have fallen to one song apiece.

Finally, we must say goodbye to the Mega Man Battle Network series. It had a strong run, but all 3 remaining songs fell this round. Farewell, Blue Bomber.

Top 32 By Platform:

  • PS2: 15 songs (11 games)
  • GameCube: 6 songs (5 games)
  • PC: 4 songs (2 games)
  • Game Boy Advance: 3 songs (2 games)
  • Game Boy Color: 2 songs (2 games)
  • Arcade: 1 song (1 game)
  • Multiplatform: 1 song (1 game)

The PS2 remains dominant in this tournament, as it was during the early 00s. The GameCube remains in 2nd despite losing its top-heavy nature, and the GBA’s continuing collapse means the PC has snuck into 3rd. The Game Boy Color finally lost a song in the playoffs but still has two strong candidates representing it, and with the fall of Teknopathetic the Xbox is out of the running.

