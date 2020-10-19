Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 32

We’re in the home stretch! With just 32 songs left, every song is up ever day; no breaks and no hiding.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, October 20th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Katamari Damacy Katamari on the Rocks 14 4 Kingdom Hearts Dearly Beloved Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Ernst 8 7 Mega Man Battle Network 3 N1 Grand Prix! Iridion II See The Sun Burn 13 2 Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim The Ruined City Kishgal Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Ultramarine Deep 10 7 Tales of Symphonia Fighting of the Spirit Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire Route 113 4 13 WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! Drifting Away Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Snake Eater 13 3 Iridion II Crystal Symphony Cave Story Moonsong 10 9 The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Outset Island Sonic Heroes Mystic Mansion 8 7 Ico Continue Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy- Seventh Moon 10 4 The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Farewell Hyrule King Cave Story Last Battle 7 7 Final Fantasy XI Ronfaure Ico Castle in the Mist 12 3 Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean Vitriolic a Stroke Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1 Danger 6 10 Suikoden III Exceeding Love Guilty Gear XX Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) 10 6 Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner Beyond the Bounds Puyo Pop Fever Taisen 4 (Final Boss Theme) 13 6 Super Smash Bros. Melee Brinstar Depths Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Main Theme 10 8 Unlimited SaGa Battle Theme EX Unlimited SaGa Battle Theme I 12 3 Mega Man Battle Network 3 Boss Battle! (Boss Theme)

One tie! I gave the win to Cave Story – Last Battle over Final Fantasy XI – Ronfaure. Elsewhere, Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) goes from runoff challenger to top 32 song in a Cinderella story for the ages.

Fun Stats:

Spoiler Top 32 By Game: 3 Songs: Katamari Damacy (-1) 2 Songs: Super Smash Bros. Melee (-2)

Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim (-2)

Ico (-1)

Iridion II (-1)

Cave Story

Gitaroo Man 1 Song: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (-3)

Kingdom Hearts (-2)

Final Fantasy X (-1)

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (-1)

Unlimited SaGa (-1)

Guilty Gear XX

Luigi’s Mansion

Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Puyo Pop Fever

Shadow Hearts

Silent Hill 3

Sonic Heroes

Suikoden III

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

WarioWare, Inc: Mega Microgame$!

Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse Remember The Fallen: Mega Man Battle Network 3 (-2)

Baby Felix Halloween

Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean

Final Fantasy XI

Jet Set Radio Future

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Metroid Prime

Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire

Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1

Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne

Silent Hill 2

Super Mario Sunshine

Tales of Symphonia

Technictix

Zone of the Enders

Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner Katamari Damacy stands alone in first with 3 songs remaining. Katamari’s win in the Best Video Game tournament for the 6th generation was a huge shocker; a win here would be less surprising, but no less impressive. The pileup for 2nd includes some familiar faces (Melee, Ys VI) and some grinders finally getting a chance in the spotlight (Ico, Iridion II, Cave Story, Gitaroo Man). This group is almost more impressive for what’s not there, as previous favorites Final Fantasy X and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker have fallen to one song apiece. Finally, we must say goodbye to the Mega Man Battle Network series. It had a strong run, but all 3 remaining songs fell this round. Farewell, Blue Bomber. Top 32 By Platform: PS2: 15 songs (11 games)

GameCube: 6 songs (5 games)

PC: 4 songs (2 games)

Game Boy Advance: 3 songs (2 games)

Game Boy Color: 2 songs (2 games)

Arcade: 1 song (1 game)

Multiplatform: 1 song (1 game) The PS2 remains dominant in this tournament, as it was during the early 00s. The GameCube remains in 2nd despite losing its top-heavy nature, and the GBA’s continuing collapse means the PC has snuck into 3rd. The Game Boy Color finally lost a song in the playoffs but still has two strong candidates representing it, and with the fall of Teknopathetic the Xbox is out of the running. [collapse]

