Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 32

We’re in the home stretch! With just 32 songs left, every song is up ever day; no breaks and no hiding.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, October 20th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Katamari Damacy
|Katamari on the Rocks
|14
|4
|Kingdom Hearts
|Dearly Beloved
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Ernst
|8
|7
|Mega Man Battle Network 3
|N1 Grand Prix!
|Iridion II
|See The Sun Burn
|13
|2
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|The Ruined City Kishgal
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Ultramarine Deep
|10
|7
|Tales of Symphonia
|Fighting of the Spirit
|Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire
|Route 113
|4
|13
|WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!
|Drifting Away
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Snake Eater
|13
|3
|Iridion II
|Crystal Symphony
|Cave Story
|Moonsong
|10
|9
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Outset Island
|Sonic Heroes
|Mystic Mansion
|8
|7
|Ico
|Continue
|Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-
|Seventh Moon
|10
|4
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Farewell Hyrule King
|Cave Story
|Last Battle
|7
|7
|Final Fantasy XI
|Ronfaure
|Ico
|Castle in the Mist
|12
|3
|Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean
|Vitriolic a Stroke
|Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1
|Danger
|6
|10
|Suikoden III
|Exceeding Love
|Guilty Gear XX
|Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead)
|10
|6
|Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner
|Beyond the Bounds
|Puyo Pop Fever
|Taisen 4 (Final Boss Theme)
|13
|6
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Brinstar Depths
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|Main Theme
|10
|8
|Unlimited SaGa
|Battle Theme EX
|Unlimited SaGa
|Battle Theme I
|12
|3
|Mega Man Battle Network 3
|Boss Battle! (Boss Theme)
One tie! I gave the win to Cave Story – Last Battle over Final Fantasy XI – Ronfaure. Elsewhere, Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) goes from runoff challenger to top 32 song in a Cinderella story for the ages.
Fun Stats:
Top 32 By Game:
3 Songs:
- Katamari Damacy (-1)
2 Songs:
- Super Smash Bros. Melee (-2)
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim (-2)
- Ico (-1)
- Iridion II (-1)
- Cave Story
- Gitaroo Man
1 Song:
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (-3)
- Kingdom Hearts (-2)
- Final Fantasy X (-1)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (-1)
- Unlimited SaGa (-1)
- Guilty Gear XX
- Luigi’s Mansion
- Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
- Puyo Pop Fever
- Shadow Hearts
- Silent Hill 3
- Sonic Heroes
- Suikoden III
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
- WarioWare, Inc: Mega Microgame$!
- Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse
Remember The Fallen:
- Mega Man Battle Network 3 (-2)
- Baby Felix Halloween
- Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean
- Final Fantasy XI
- Jet Set Radio Future
- Mega Man Battle Network 2
- Metroid Prime
- Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire
- Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1
- Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
- Silent Hill 2
- Super Mario Sunshine
- Tales of Symphonia
- Technictix
- Zone of the Enders
- Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner
Katamari Damacy stands alone in first with 3 songs remaining. Katamari’s win in the Best Video Game tournament for the 6th generation was a huge shocker; a win here would be less surprising, but no less impressive.
The pileup for 2nd includes some familiar faces (Melee, Ys VI) and some grinders finally getting a chance in the spotlight (Ico, Iridion II, Cave Story, Gitaroo Man). This group is almost more impressive for what’s not there, as previous favorites Final Fantasy X and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker have fallen to one song apiece.
Finally, we must say goodbye to the Mega Man Battle Network series. It had a strong run, but all 3 remaining songs fell this round. Farewell, Blue Bomber.
Top 32 By Platform:
- PS2: 15 songs (11 games)
- GameCube: 6 songs (5 games)
- PC: 4 songs (2 games)
- Game Boy Advance: 3 songs (2 games)
- Game Boy Color: 2 songs (2 games)
- Arcade: 1 song (1 game)
- Multiplatform: 1 song (1 game)
The PS2 remains dominant in this tournament, as it was during the early 00s. The GameCube remains in 2nd despite losing its top-heavy nature, and the GBA’s continuing collapse means the PC has snuck into 3rd. The Game Boy Color finally lost a song in the playoffs but still has two strong candidates representing it, and with the fall of Teknopathetic the Xbox is out of the running.