Albums By The Year: 1991

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1991 — some might say, a year when things happened. Let’s remember this time by listing all the albums we can think of

1991 Joni Mitchell – Night Ride Home Fugazi – Steady Diet Of Nothing Public Enemy – Apocalypse ’91… The Enemy Strikes Back A Tribe Called Quest – The Low End Theory Prince – Diamonds And Pearls My Bloody Valentine – Loveless Nirvana – Nevermind Pearl Jam – Ten Soundgarden – Badmotorfinger Metallica – Metallica The Nation Of Ulysses – 13-Point Plan To Destroy America The Jesus Lizard – Goat Butthole Surfers – Pioughd Slint – Spiderland Temple Of The Dog – Temple Of The Dog Smashing Pumpkins – Gish P.M. Dawn – Of The Heart, Of The Soul, And Of The Cross: The Utopian Experience Naughty By Nature – Naughty By Nature Pixies – Trompe Le Monde Infectious Grooves – The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move…It’s The Infectious Grooves U2 – Achtung Baby Boyz II Men – Cooleyhighharmony Primus – Sailing The Seas Of Cheese Drive Like Jehu – Drive Like Jehu Screeching Weasel – My Brain Hurts [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...