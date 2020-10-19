Music

Albums By The Year: 1991

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1991 — some might say, a year when things happened. Let’s remember this time by listing all the albums we can think of

Joni Mitchell – Night Ride Home

Fugazi – Steady Diet Of Nothing

Public Enemy – Apocalypse ’91… The Enemy Strikes Back

A Tribe Called Quest – The Low End Theory

Prince – Diamonds And Pearls

My Bloody Valentine – Loveless

Nirvana – Nevermind

Pearl Jam – Ten

Soundgarden – Badmotorfinger

Metallica – Metallica

The Nation Of Ulysses – 13-Point Plan To Destroy America

The Jesus Lizard – Goat

Butthole Surfers – Pioughd

Slint – Spiderland

Temple Of The Dog – Temple Of The Dog

Smashing Pumpkins – Gish

P.M. Dawn – Of The Heart, Of The Soul, And Of The Cross: The Utopian Experience

Naughty By Nature – Naughty By Nature

Pixies – Trompe Le Monde

Infectious Grooves – The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move…It’s The Infectious Grooves

U2 – Achtung Baby

Boyz II Men – Cooleyhighharmony

Primus – Sailing The Seas Of Cheese

Drive Like Jehu – Drive Like Jehu

Screeching Weasel – My Brain Hurts

