Albums By The Year: 1991

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
1991 — some might say, a year when things happened. Let’s remember this time by listing all the albums we can think of
Joni Mitchell – Night Ride Home
Fugazi – Steady Diet Of Nothing
Public Enemy – Apocalypse ’91… The Enemy Strikes Back
A Tribe Called Quest – The Low End Theory
Prince – Diamonds And Pearls
My Bloody Valentine – Loveless
Nirvana – Nevermind
Pearl Jam – Ten
Soundgarden – Badmotorfinger
Metallica – Metallica
The Nation Of Ulysses – 13-Point Plan To Destroy America
The Jesus Lizard – Goat
Butthole Surfers – Pioughd
Slint – Spiderland
Temple Of The Dog – Temple Of The Dog
Smashing Pumpkins – Gish
P.M. Dawn – Of The Heart, Of The Soul, And Of The Cross: The Utopian Experience
Naughty By Nature – Naughty By Nature
Pixies – Trompe Le Monde
Infectious Grooves – The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move…It’s The Infectious Grooves
U2 – Achtung Baby
Boyz II Men – Cooleyhighharmony
Primus – Sailing The Seas Of Cheese
Drive Like Jehu – Drive Like Jehu
Screeching Weasel – My Brain Hurts