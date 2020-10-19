Recipe Exchange: Chili

As the weather up here in the NorHem turns colder, the lure of chili becomes stronger and stronger. Our household has already experimented with two new types, and that’s not even counting the tried and true recipes that we’re sure to make a pot of at least once per season. Chili is one of the most variable foods on the planet, and there are countless ways to prepare it. So, let’s hear about some of yours. What’s your best Chili?

What sorts of meat do you use? Or do you prefer a vegetarian chili? What kinds of beans do you favor? Do you opt for a chili that warms the cockles of your heart, or one that goes for pure, tongue-melting heat?

As always, when posting your recipe, please clearly delineate the ingredient list, the directions, and any other helpful notes you might have. Here’s a fascinating recipe for Chili Verde that I found online:

Chili Verde

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 pounds boneless pork shoulder, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 yellow onion, diced

2 teaspoons kosher salt, or to taste, divided

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

10 fresh tomatillos

3 medium jalapeño chile peppers, seeded

1 poblano chile pepper, seeded

6 cloves peeled garlic

½ cup packed cilantro leaves

1 bay leaf

2 ½ cups chicken stock, or as needed

1 ½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, quartered

freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup sour cream

pickled red onions (optional)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

1) Heat vegetable oil in a pot over high heat until it’s nearly smoking. Add pork shoulder cubes in a single layer. Let sear until brown on one side, 4 to 5 minutes. Mix and turn pieces over and brown on the other side, 4 to 5 minutes. Add onion, 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring until onions turn translucent, about 4 minutes. Add oregano, cumin, coriander, and cayenne. Stir and cook until seasonings get fragrant, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low.

2) Remove paper husk from tomatillos and rinse. Cut into quarters. Place in blender with garlic, jalapeño pepper, poblano, cilantro, and chicken broth. Pulse on and off until pieces start to break down. Then blend until mixture has liquefied, about 30 seconds. Stir sauce into the meat mixture. Add 1 teaspoon salt and bay leaf. Increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low to maintain a slow but steady simmer for about 1 hour. Add potatoes, 1/2 teaspoon salt, black pepper. If mixture has reduced to where potatoes are not immersed, add more broth to cover. Simmer until meat and potatoes are tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

3) Garnish individual servings with a dollop of sour cream, some pickled red onions (if desired), and cilantro leaves.

Notes

-To prepare the pickled red onions, slice some red onions, add a pinch of salt, and cover with red wine vinegar. Refrigerate overnight.

