The Monday Politics Thread is Counting Down the Days

Policy vs. personality: Undecideds torn as election nears

Amanda Jaronowski is torn. The lifelong Republican from suburban Cleveland supports President Donald Trump’s policies and fears her business could be gutted if Democrat Joe Biden is elected. But she abhors Trump personally, leaving her on the fence about who will get her vote. It’s a “moral dilemma,” Jaronowski said as she paced her home one recent evening after pouring a glass of sauvignon blanc. “It would be so easy for him to win my vote if he could just be a decent human being,” she had said earlier during a focus group session. Jaronowski is part of a small but potentially significant group of voters who say they remain truly undecided less than three weeks before the Nov. 3 election. They have been derided as uninformed or lying by those who cannot fathom still being undecided, but conversations with a sampling of these voters reveal a complicated tug of war. Many, like Jaronowski, are longtime Republicans wrestling with what they see as a choice between two lousy candidates: a Democrat whose policies they cannot stomach and a Republican incumbent whose personality revolts them. Some voted for third-party candidates in 2016 because they were so repelled by their choices — Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton — and may do so again. AP News

At this point, you’re not undecided, you’re just full of shit. Trump’s “personality” flaw is only that he’s saying the quiet parts out loud; he isn’t saying a damn thing most of these GOP teat suckers didn’t think quietly. We all know this.

Young U.S. poll workers brace for Election Day as virus fears keep elders home

A nationwide drive that recruited hundreds of thousands of younger poll workers – the people who set up equipment, check in voters and process ballots – means most battleground states will not be understaffed, a Reuters review of Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin found. In nearly all of those states, more poll workers have already been recruited than worked the 2016 presidential election, according to data from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, state election officials and private poll worker recruitment campaigns. Wisconsin did not have complete data. Reuters

Early Voting Analysis: Historic Turnout Drives Long Lines, Administrative Errors

Early voting turnout continues to shatter records, as sky-high voter enthusiasm meets the realities of the United States’ creaky machinery of democracy amid a pandemic. That means long lines in some places and administrative errors with some mail ballots, but a system that is working overall, according to experts. “Despite some of those concerns, things are going at this point reasonably well,” said former Deputy Postmaster General Ronald Stroman, speaking specifically about the expansion of voting by mail. More than 26 million people had voted as of Saturday, according to the U.S. Elections Project, a turnout-tracking database run by University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald. That’s more than six times the number of votes cast by the same point in 2016. NPR

Joe Biden has his own island on ‘Animal Crossing’ where you can learn about his campaign

On Biden HQ, players can visit the candidate’s field office, where they’re prompted to help the campaign’s textbank and phonebank, as well as a polling station, where they’re encouraged to vote in real life. The island includes ice cream stands, model trains and swag. “With less than three weeks until Election Day, we are continuing to reach out to voters across the country wherever they are — including on Animal Crossing,” Christian Tom, director of digital partnerships for the Biden campaign, told CNN in a statement. “Exploring is at the heart of Animal Crossing, and we know that Biden HQ will encourage players to explore all the ways they can make a plan to vote at IWillVote.com and help elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.” CNN

