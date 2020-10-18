Clyde Bruckman’s 10/18 Day Thread

Clyde Bruckman is a man with the worst power: he can tell the future, but only can tell how people will die. This puts a depressing damper on his career as a life insurance salesman. Bruckman developed his powers after a lifelong obsession with the deaths of Buddy Holly and The Big Bopper and how fate was decided over a mere coin flip. He was a bigger fan of The Big Bopper than Buddy Holly.

His gifts attract the attention of two FBI agents: Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. (“I’m supposed to believe that’s your real name?”) They enlist his help in finding a serial killer who has been targeting local psychics.

Of course, don’t ask him how you’re going to die… unless you want to know his opinion of the dignity of death by auto-erotic asphyxiation. If you want happy predictions, go see the Stupendous Yappi. If you want to know the pie flavor you’re going to step in before you die, then Bruckman’s your man.

October 18 is the birthday of the late Peter Boyle. He is already a staple for this season as he was also The Monster in Young Frankenstein. He also played the lovable dad on Everybody Loves Raymond and the not so lovable dad in the film, Joe.

Clyde Bruckman may be his most emotionally affecting role, though. It was also his most award-winning. His guest appearance on the Darin Morgan written episode of X-Files won Peter Boyle a Primetime Emmy.

“I know it sounds crazy but I swear it’s true: I was a bigger fan of the Big Bopper than Buddy Holly.”

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...