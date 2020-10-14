The Avocado Plays Suikoden 2: Part 2

It’s time for the second part of The Avocado’s discussion of Suikoden 2! This week, we’ll talk about the middle chunk of the game: The aftermath of the assassination of Annabelle up through the climactic final battle with Luca Blight. Anything up to that point is fair game for conversation (and you’re welcome to add any additional thoughts about the first part of the game too!). If you want to reference anything later in the game, be sure to mark them with SPOILER tags.

Feel free to share your general reactions to the game, as well as talk about anything related to the characters, story, or gameplay mechanics up to this point. I’ll also be posting a few questions to hopefully kickstart some discussion as well.

In two weeks (October 28) we’ll reconvene to discuss the final third of the game.

