Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Oct. 14

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Jack, an aerospace engineer from California, had a million-dollar backpack;

Elaine, a patient care coordinator from California, catches food like a seal; and

Kevin, a story analyst from New Jersey, dressed up as “old” Luke Skywalker. Kevin is a four-day champ with winnings of $81,700.

Kevin set the pace for most of DJ, but Elaine was able to make a race out of it going into FJ with $14,800 vs. $18,600 for Kevin. Jack found all three DDs and missed two of them, entering FJ with $2,000.

DD1, $600 – HOLIDAYS & OBSERVANCES – April 22 was chosen for this observance because it fell between spring break and final exams (Jack lost $3,600 on a true DD.)

DD2, $800 – SCIENTISTS – Galileo mistakenly concluded that these were caused by the orbit of the Earth & not the proximity of the moon & sun (Jack had $1,200 and won the table limit of $2,000, briefly jumping from third to first.)

DD3, $1,200 – MAKING A 4 “A” – This royal title is from Sanskrit words meaning “great king” (Jack dropped $2,000 from his score of $4,000 vs. $7,400 for Kevin.)

FJ – MOVIE APPEARANCES – Not an actor, this man who died in 2018 appeared briefly in some 40 mainly action films with a combined $30 bil. worldwide gross

​​Kevin and Elaine were correct on FJ. Kevin added $11,001 to win with $29,601 for a five-day total of $111,301.

Triple Stumpers of the day: A category about the location of forests fell flatter than a leveled oak, as the players couldn’t come up with the countries of Fundy National Park (Canada), Epping Forest, Forest of Dean (England) or Tongass National Forest (United States).

This day in Trebekistan: From the way he pronounced it, I don’t think Alex knew the reference in the category “OK Boomerang”.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Earth Day? DD2 – What are tides? DD3 – What is majaraja? FJ – Who was Stan Lee?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...