Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Parker Molloy, a journalist.

In the news:

Trans rights activist Monica Roberts has passed away at the age of 58.

Shaun Simmons is suing Amazon for discriminating against him during his pregnancy

Three trans Alaskans are suing the state for denying them medically necessary care

For project of the day, I’m going with a two for one deal today. First is Emily Carroll’s Through the Woods comic. Second is Kelsey Lu’s stunning debut EP Church

For Optional Topic, it was National Coming Out Day here in the US. How was your coming out?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...