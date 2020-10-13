Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Oct. 13

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Natt, a cancer research coordinator from California, was attacked by a titan triggerfish;

Alex!, a writer-producer from California, looks like Seth Rogan, confirmed by Rogan himself; and

Kevin, a story analyst from New Jersey, has been a mythology and continuity consultant. Kevin is a three-day champ with winnings of $62,900.

Alex moved into position to possibly stay alive behind leading Kevin, but then took some incorrect guesses and fell to $0 when he missed DD3 on the last clue of DJ. Since Natt was at -$400, we had a rare instance of a one-player FJ for Kevin at $14,400.

DD1, $1,000 – TREE OF A KIND – Rainbow, yellow gum, Tasmanian blue gum (Not caring for the category, Alex won $100 from his score of $3,800 vs. $5,200 for Kevin.)

DD2, $1,200 – OXYMORONS – This oxymoron refers to dark chocolate often in about the 60% cacao range (Kevin gained $2,800 from his total of $8,800 vs. $5,100 for Alex.)

DD3, $1,200 – THE CUBISTS – “Tender Buttons”, written by this American expatriate while she was living in Paris, is a book of cubist still-life prose-poems (Alex lost $5,900 on a true DD vs. $14,400 for Kevin.)

FJ – LITERARY PRONOUNS – Thanks to a horror film, this novel returned to the bestseller lists in 2017, some 30 years after reaching no. 1

​​ Kevin was correct on FJ, adding $4,400 to win with $18,800 for a four-day total of $81,700.

Triple Stumpers of the day: In “The Not-So-Roaring ’30s”, no one figured out that a clue’s reference to first of these that “failed” in 1930 was a bank, or that a bad “dusty” event that struck North America was a drought.

Clue selection strategy: Never have I been less shocked than when the players left the round one NASCAR category for last.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is eucalyptus? DD2 – What is bittersweet? DD3 – Who was Gertrude Stein? FJ – What is “It”? (With a very slight rephrasing, this FJ clue could have been used in “Stupid Answers”.)

