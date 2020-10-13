Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 128 (Part 3 of 4)

With the first round of playoffs in the books, we move on to the top 128! Hey, remember when people called this generation the “128 bit era” for a hot second? It wouldn’t have made any sense, but I’m kinda sad we don’t live in a world where some marketer’s trying to convince us the PS5 is 1,024 bit. Anyway.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, October 14th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Final Fantasy X
|To Zanarkand
|15
|4
|Jet Set Radio Future
|Fly Like a Butterfly
|Baby Felix Halloween
|Halloween World
|11
|4
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Mission to the Empty Space
|Final Fantasy X
|Someday the Dream Will End/A Fleeting Dream
|5
|11
|Technictix
|Happy Happy
|Kingdom Hearts
|Hollow Bastion
|5
|10
|Silent Hill 3
|You’re Not Here
|Kingdom Hearts
|Simple and Clean
|9
|7
|Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean
|The True Mirror
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|Final Battle
|9
|9
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Whereabouts of the Stars (Full Version)
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|The Great Sea
|13
|6
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Sophisticated Fight
|Final Fantasy X
|Otherworld
|7
|8
|Silent Hill 2
|Promise
|Super Mario Sunshine
|A Secret Course
|10
|8
|Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner
|Zakat
|Mario Power Tennis
|Peach Dome Court- Exhibition
|5
|12
|Shadow Hearts
|Conveyor Belt For Killers
|Silent Hill 4
|Tender Sugar
|7
|7
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Jungle Japes
|Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean
|Rumbling of the Earth
|5
|10
|Mega Man Battle Network 2
|You Can’t Go Back (Apart Comp / Gospel Server – Final Stage)
|Katamari Damacy
|Que Sera Sera (Roll You Up Into My Life)
|13
|5
|Iridion II
|Good to Feel
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
|Come On Again! (Boss theme)
|5
|10
|Gitaroo Man
|Born to be Bone
|Katamari Damacy
|Lonely Rolling Star
|12
|4
|Katamari Damacy
|WANDA WANDA
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Big Blue
|8
|11
|Zone of the Enders
|Kiss Me Sunlights (Opening Theme)
Two ties!
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door – Final Battle beats Trails in the Sky FC: Whereabouts of the Stars (Full Version)
Super Smash Bros. Melee – Jungle Japes beats Silent Hill 4 – Tender Sugar