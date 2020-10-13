Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 128 (Part 3 of 4)

With the first round of playoffs in the books, we move on to the top 128! Hey, remember when people called this generation the “128 bit era” for a hot second? It wouldn’t have made any sense, but I’m kinda sad we don’t live in a world where some marketer’s trying to convince us the PS5 is 1,024 bit. Anyway.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Previous Round Results:

Final Fantasy XTo Zanarkand154Jet Set Radio FutureFly Like a Butterfly
Baby Felix HalloweenHalloween World114Star Ocean: Till the End of TimeMission to the Empty Space
Final Fantasy XSomeday the Dream Will End/A Fleeting Dream511TechnictixHappy Happy
Kingdom HeartsHollow Bastion510Silent Hill 3You’re Not Here
Kingdom HeartsSimple and Clean97Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost OceanThe True Mirror
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year DoorFinal Battle99Trails in the Sky FCWhereabouts of the Stars (Full Version)
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind WakerThe Great Sea136Trails in the Sky FCSophisticated Fight
Final Fantasy XOtherworld78Silent Hill 2Promise
Super Mario SunshineA Secret Course108Zone of the Enders: The Second RunnerZakat
Mario Power TennisPeach Dome Court- Exhibition512Shadow HeartsConveyor Belt For Killers
Silent Hill 4Tender Sugar77Super Smash Bros. MeleeJungle Japes
Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost OceanRumbling of the Earth510Mega Man Battle Network 2You Can’t Go Back (Apart Comp / Gospel Server – Final Stage)
Katamari DamacyQue Sera Sera (Roll You Up Into My Life)135Iridion IIGood to Feel
Mario & Luigi: Superstar SagaCome On Again! (Boss theme)510Gitaroo ManBorn to be Bone
Katamari DamacyLonely Rolling Star124Katamari DamacyWANDA WANDA
Super Smash Bros. MeleeBig Blue811Zone of the EndersKiss Me Sunlights (Opening Theme)

Two ties!
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door – Final Battle beats Trails in the Sky FC: Whereabouts of the Stars (Full Version)
Super Smash Bros. Melee – Jungle Japes beats Silent Hill 4 – Tender Sugar