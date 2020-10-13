Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 128 (Part 3 of 4)

With the first round of playoffs in the books, we move on to the top 128! Hey, remember when people called this generation the “128 bit era” for a hot second? It wouldn’t have made any sense, but I’m kinda sad we don’t live in a world where some marketer’s trying to convince us the PS5 is 1,024 bit. Anyway.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, October 14th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Final Fantasy X To Zanarkand 15 4 Jet Set Radio Future Fly Like a Butterfly Baby Felix Halloween Halloween World 11 4 Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Mission to the Empty Space Final Fantasy X Someday the Dream Will End/A Fleeting Dream 5 11 Technictix Happy Happy Kingdom Hearts Hollow Bastion 5 10 Silent Hill 3 You’re Not Here Kingdom Hearts Simple and Clean 9 7 Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean The True Mirror Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Final Battle 9 9 Trails in the Sky FC Whereabouts of the Stars (Full Version) The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker The Great Sea 13 6 Trails in the Sky FC Sophisticated Fight Final Fantasy X Otherworld 7 8 Silent Hill 2 Promise Super Mario Sunshine A Secret Course 10 8 Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner Zakat Mario Power Tennis Peach Dome Court- Exhibition 5 12 Shadow Hearts Conveyor Belt For Killers Silent Hill 4 Tender Sugar 7 7 Super Smash Bros. Melee Jungle Japes Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean Rumbling of the Earth 5 10 Mega Man Battle Network 2 You Can’t Go Back (Apart Comp / Gospel Server – Final Stage) Katamari Damacy Que Sera Sera (Roll You Up Into My Life) 13 5 Iridion II Good to Feel Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Come On Again! (Boss theme) 5 10 Gitaroo Man Born to be Bone Katamari Damacy Lonely Rolling Star 12 4 Katamari Damacy WANDA WANDA Super Smash Bros. Melee Big Blue 8 11 Zone of the Enders Kiss Me Sunlights (Opening Theme)

Two ties!

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door – Final Battle beats Trails in the Sky FC: Whereabouts of the Stars (Full Version)

Super Smash Bros. Melee – Jungle Japes beats Silent Hill 4 – Tender Sugar

