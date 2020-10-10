The Weekend PT Did Not Win A Nobel Prize

…which, honestly, fair.

Congratulations to all the winners of the Nobel prizes awarded this week! I am PARTICULARLY excited about the Chemistry winners, Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier. This is a first for the category and long overdue. Their work on CRISPR gene editing earned them a well deserved nomination. My 8 year old is very excited because she understands juuuust enough of the science words in Jurassic Park to think this means we’re getting closer to dinosaurs. In light of the shitshow that is 2020, I’m going to let her keep believing this a little longer.

The World Food Programme, part of the United Nations, took home the Peace Prize (thank fucking gawd). The organization has been around since the 1960s and assists over 80 million people in 80 countries a year. I’m not sure if this was just an extremely generalized survey or if they try very hard to maintain symmetry between countries and people. Either way, not Donald!

There had been some talk Earth’s Superhero Greta Thunberg would get it, or WHO, but it looks like they deliberately avoided hot button political options for something ONE WOULD HOPE everyone could get behind and support. Perhaps WHO can still get it next year once things are back under control (if they ever do get back under control). But hopefully these awards begin to reflect climate change, which needs to pretty much become a global priority immediately to counteract even the last four years of damage, let alone the centuries of industrial progress before.

Here is the Times link to read about the Physics, Literature, and Medicine. The winner of the Economics Prize will be announced on Monday.

