Shoeless Trivia: Africa

This round is Toto-lly awesome.
- The flag of Zanzibar is a tricolor of blue, black, and green with the flag of what sovereign nation in the upper left corner?
- In 2002 the government of what European nation formally apologized for its role in sanctioning the 1960 execution of Patrice Lumumba, the first Prime Minister of the Republic of the Congo (now the DRC)?
- What is the name of the character seen here?
- The current leader of the political party ZANU-PF is Emmerson Mnangagwa. Whom did he replace?
- The first black African woman to win a Nobel Prize, Wangari Maathai, founded what colorful “Movement” aimed at supporting conservation efforts and other environmental causes in Africa?
Answers
- Tanzania
- Belgium
- King Julien
- Robert Mugabe
- Green Belt Movement
