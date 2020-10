“Oh, my soldiers. How long have I thirsted to be a god among mortal men.”



The Horned King is scary, bro. Probably one of the scariest Disney villains ever, bro. We’re talking top five, bro. Watch The Black Cauldron, bro. Underrated movie, bro.



Have a great day, Avocados!





