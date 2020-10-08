Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 8 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, October 9th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Dragon Roost Island
|9
|8
|Guilty Gear XX
|The Midnight Carnival
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Opening
|6
|12
|Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-
|Seventh Moon
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Farewell Hyrule King
|16
|2
|Mario Kart: Super Circuit
|Bowser Castle
|WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!
|Main Menu
|6
|11
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Sista Moosesha
|Zone of the Enders: The Fist of Mars
|Wetworks
|9
|5
|Tales of Symphonia
|Romany Caravan
|Cave Story
|Last Battle
|12
|5
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Large Map (Last Area)
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|Main Theme
|4
|10
|Technictix
|TE 20
|Final Fantasy XI
|Ronfaure
|8
|6
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Yuna’s Ballad
|Ico
|Castle in the Mist
|14
|3
|Technicbeat
|CCS- Purachina (Yoko Kanno Techno Remix)
|Tales of Symphonia
|Full Force
|10
|9
|Kirby: Nighmare in Dreamland
|Flying Boat
|Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean
|Vitriolic a Stroke
|12
|3
|Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
|Lord Laharl’s Hymn
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Windfall Island
|10
|8
|Iridion II
|Aniki
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Memories of Lightwaves
|8
|8
|Remember 11: The Age of Infinity
|All or None
|Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1
|Danger
|16
|1
|Beyond Good & Evil
|First Encounter
|Cave Story
|Cave Story
|6
|10
|Suikoden III
|Exceeding Love
|Final Fantasy X
|Suteki Da Ne – Orchestral Version
|9
|10
|Trails in the Sky FC
|How to Walk in Liberl
One tie this time: Remember 11: The Age of Infinity – All of None triumphs over Final Fantasy X-2 – Memories of Lightwaves. Elsewhere, we nearly had another runoff song pull off the upset, with Dragon Roost Island gutting it out by just a single vote. I tried to come up with a good “Midnight Carnival? You mean that Juggalo thing?” joke yesterday but the opportunity never presented itself, so instead you get the drafts folder version.