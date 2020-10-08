Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 8 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, October 9th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Dragon Roost Island 9 8 Guilty Gear XX The Midnight Carnival Super Smash Bros. Melee Opening 6 12 Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy- Seventh Moon The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Farewell Hyrule King 16 2 Mario Kart: Super Circuit Bowser Castle WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! Main Menu 6 11 Parappa The Rapper 2 Sista Moosesha Zone of the Enders: The Fist of Mars Wetworks 9 5 Tales of Symphonia Romany Caravan Cave Story Last Battle 12 5 Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Large Map (Last Area) Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Main Theme 4 10 Technictix TE 20 Final Fantasy XI Ronfaure 8 6 Final Fantasy X-2 Yuna’s Ballad Ico Castle in the Mist 14 3 Technicbeat CCS- Purachina (Yoko Kanno Techno Remix) Tales of Symphonia Full Force 10 9 Kirby: Nighmare in Dreamland Flying Boat Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean Vitriolic a Stroke 12 3 Disgaea: Hour of Darkness Lord Laharl’s Hymn The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Windfall Island 10 8 Iridion II Aniki Final Fantasy X-2 Memories of Lightwaves 8 8 Remember 11: The Age of Infinity All or None Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1 Danger 16 1 Beyond Good & Evil First Encounter Cave Story Cave Story 6 10 Suikoden III Exceeding Love Final Fantasy X Suteki Da Ne – Orchestral Version 9 10 Trails in the Sky FC How to Walk in Liberl

One tie this time: Remember 11: The Age of Infinity – All of None triumphs over Final Fantasy X-2 – Memories of Lightwaves. Elsewhere, we nearly had another runoff song pull off the upset, with Dragon Roost Island gutting it out by just a single vote. I tried to come up with a good “Midnight Carnival? You mean that Juggalo thing?” joke yesterday but the opportunity never presented itself, so instead you get the drafts folder version.

