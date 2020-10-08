Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 8 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, October 9th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind WakerDragon Roost Island98Guilty Gear XXThe Midnight Carnival
Super Smash Bros. MeleeOpening612Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-Seventh Moon
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind WakerFarewell Hyrule King162Mario Kart: Super CircuitBowser Castle
WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!Main Menu611Parappa The Rapper 2Sista Moosesha
Zone of the Enders: The Fist of MarsWetworks95Tales of SymphoniaRomany Caravan
Cave StoryLast Battle125Shin Megami Tensei: NocturneLarge Map (Last Area)
Final Fantasy Tactics AdvanceMain Theme410TechnictixTE 20
Final Fantasy XIRonfaure86Final Fantasy X-2Yuna’s Ballad
IcoCastle in the Mist143TechnicbeatCCS- Purachina (Yoko Kanno Techno Remix)
Tales of SymphoniaFull Force109Kirby: Nighmare in DreamlandFlying Boat
Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost OceanVitriolic a Stroke123Disgaea: Hour of DarknessLord Laharl’s Hymn
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind WakerWindfall Island108Iridion IIAniki
Final Fantasy X-2Memories of Lightwaves88Remember 11: The Age of InfinityAll or None
Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1Danger161Beyond Good & EvilFirst Encounter
Cave StoryCave Story610Suikoden IIIExceeding Love
Final Fantasy XSuteki Da Ne – Orchestral Version910Trails in the Sky FCHow to Walk in Liberl

One tie this time: Remember 11: The Age of Infinity – All of None triumphs over Final Fantasy X-2 – Memories of Lightwaves. Elsewhere, we nearly had another runoff song pull off the upset, with Dragon Roost Island gutting it out by just a single vote. I tried to come up with a good “Midnight Carnival? You mean that Juggalo thing?” joke yesterday but the opportunity never presented itself, so instead you get the drafts folder version.