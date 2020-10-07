The Vice Presidential Debate Thread

Here is a place to discuss tonight’s first and only debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris at the University of Utah.

The debate begins at 9pm Eastern. USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will be the moderator. The debate’s format will be divided into nine 10-minute sections with each candidate having two minutes to respond to the opening question in each segment and the remaining time allowed for follow ups. The topics for each section have not been divulged as yet.

On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed that a plexiglass shield would be placed between Biden and Harris and also between the candidates and the moderator, but on Tuesday, according to the Washington Post, Vice President Pence’s team is saying that they “[do] not view plexiglass dividers as medically necessary, given other safety measures at the debate.”

Please remember that the Mayor McSquirrel rule is firmly in place in this thread.

