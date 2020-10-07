Beware the Were-Rabbit Night Thread

This week marks the 15th anniversary of Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, a wonderful parody/homage to monster movies which is as hilarious as it is charming. 2005 was a pretty great year for stop-motion animated features with a Halloween theme, as it also saw the release of Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (also a great movie).



Have a spooktacular night, Avocados!

