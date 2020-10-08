Drag Race Holland Season 1: Episode 4 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of Drag Race Holland!

Tonight, the library is open as the remaining queens take part in the perennial reading challenge, then compete in a vogue-off. Will they impress guest judge, Amber Vineyard, founder of the first-ever house in the Dutch ballroom scene? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

