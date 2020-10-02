Job Rants Thread – 10/1/2020 – Working From Home XXIX: Caught Up

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

Thankfully, not a lot to say, this week; at least from my end. It appears that the righteous (for him) ass-chewing our boss gave us a few weeks ago has borne fruit. Before, we could charitably have been best described as “treading water.” Now, to as much our own surprise as anyone’s we’re actually caught up with the scut stuff, and back to deali8ng with the meat of what we do. Not only that, but as one of the few who…I guess “sucked considerably less” would be an accurate term, I get to be the jerk who, given my place in the hierarchy, makes sure we stay caught up by personally assigning the work!

…Hooray for seniority?

Anyway, that’s it from my end of the table . Hopefully, you’re all feeling as motivated; and, if not, it’s Friday, anyway, right? Save your worries until Monday!

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: If you’re bored, I’m sure we can find something for you to do.

