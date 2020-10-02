Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 4 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Previous Round Results:
|Final Fantasy X
|To Zanarkand
|12
|3
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Food Court
|Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
|Aquarius
|3
|7
|Jet Set Radio Future
|Fly Like a Butterfly
|Baby Felix Halloween
|Halloween World
|9
|3
|Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire
|Rustboro City
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Green Greens
|5
|8
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Mission to the Empty Space
|Final Fantasy X
|Someday the Dream Will End/A Fleeting Dream
|9
|2
|Cave Story
|Jenka
|Technictix
|Happy Happy
|10
|1
|Sonic Advance 2
|Ice Palace Zone Act 2
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Real Emotion
|6
|9
|Kingdom Hearts
|Hollow Bastion
|Shadow Hearts
|Demon’s Gig
|4
|5
|Silent Hill 3
|You’re Not Here
|Kingdom Hearts
|Simple and Clean
|10
|3
|Mega Man Battle Network
|Electrical Crisis (ElecMan’s Stage)
|Luigi’s Mansion
|Professor E. Gadd’s Lab
|6
|8
|Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean
|The True Mirror
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|Final Battle
|14
|1
|Fire Emblem
|Strike
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Release of the Far West Ocean
|3
|9
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Whereabouts of the Stars (Full Version)
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|The Great Sea
|8
|7
|Shadow Hearts Covenant
|The 3 Karma
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Sophisticated Fight
|10
|3
|Guilty Gear XX
|Noontide
|Final Fantasy X
|Otherworld
|9
|5
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles
|Twilight in Dreamland
|Tales of Symphonia
|Struggle to Survive
|5
|9
|Silent Hill 2
|Promise
No ties this time, though it was a close call between “The Great Sea” and “The 3 Karma”.