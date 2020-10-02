Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 4 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, October 5th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Final Fantasy X To Zanarkand 12 3 Parappa The Rapper 2 Food Court Castlevania: Circle of the Moon Aquarius 3 7 Jet Set Radio Future Fly Like a Butterfly Baby Felix Halloween Halloween World 9 3 Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire Rustboro City Super Smash Bros. Melee Green Greens 5 8 Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Mission to the Empty Space Final Fantasy X Someday the Dream Will End/A Fleeting Dream 9 2 Cave Story Jenka Technictix Happy Happy 10 1 Sonic Advance 2 Ice Palace Zone Act 2 Final Fantasy X-2 Real Emotion 6 9 Kingdom Hearts Hollow Bastion Shadow Hearts Demon’s Gig 4 5 Silent Hill 3 You’re Not Here Kingdom Hearts Simple and Clean 10 3 Mega Man Battle Network Electrical Crisis (ElecMan’s Stage) Luigi’s Mansion Professor E. Gadd’s Lab 6 8 Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean The True Mirror Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Final Battle 14 1 Fire Emblem Strike Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Release of the Far West Ocean 3 9 Trails in the Sky FC Whereabouts of the Stars (Full Version) The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker The Great Sea 8 7 Shadow Hearts Covenant The 3 Karma Trails in the Sky FC Sophisticated Fight 10 3 Guilty Gear XX Noontide Final Fantasy X Otherworld 9 5 Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Twilight in Dreamland Tales of Symphonia Struggle to Survive 5 9 Silent Hill 2 Promise

No ties this time, though it was a close call between “The Great Sea” and “The 3 Karma”.

