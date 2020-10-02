Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 4 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Voting will be live until Monday, October 5th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Final Fantasy XTo Zanarkand123Parappa The Rapper 2Food Court
Castlevania: Circle of the MoonAquarius37Jet Set Radio FutureFly Like a Butterfly
Baby Felix HalloweenHalloween World93Pokemon Ruby/SapphireRustboro City
Super Smash Bros. MeleeGreen Greens58Star Ocean: Till the End of TimeMission to the Empty Space
Final Fantasy XSomeday the Dream Will End/A Fleeting Dream92Cave StoryJenka
TechnictixHappy Happy101Sonic Advance 2Ice Palace Zone Act 2
Final Fantasy X-2Real Emotion69Kingdom HeartsHollow Bastion
Shadow HeartsDemon’s Gig45Silent Hill 3You’re Not Here
Kingdom HeartsSimple and Clean103Mega Man Battle NetworkElectrical Crisis (ElecMan’s Stage)
Luigi’s MansionProfessor E. Gadd’s Lab68Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost OceanThe True Mirror
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year DoorFinal Battle141Fire EmblemStrike
Ys VI: The Ark of NapishtimRelease of the Far West Ocean39Trails in the Sky FCWhereabouts of the Stars (Full Version)
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind WakerThe Great Sea87Shadow Hearts CovenantThe 3 Karma
Trails in the Sky FCSophisticated Fight103Guilty Gear XXNoontide
Final Fantasy XOtherworld95Final Fantasy Crystal ChroniclesTwilight in Dreamland
Tales of SymphoniaStruggle to Survive59Silent Hill 2Promise

No ties this time, though it was a close call between “The Great Sea” and “The 3 Karma”.