Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Akwaeke Emezi, a published author

In the news, Soraya Santiago, the first openly trans person to run for office in Puerto Rico, has passed away.

In projects, the recommendation is going to be the new critical darling Hades. Released by Supergiant, you play as Zagreus, son of Hades, as he tries to escape from hell.

For optional topic: Body image has always been an issue in the community. How has it affected you?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...