Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Sept. 29

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Mason, a songwriter, tried out for Jeopardy! on a date;

Molly, a high school history teacher, wrote the epic poem “The Obamanid”; and

Eric, a media researcher, has lots of vinyl as well as CDs. Eric is a one-day champ with winnings of $16,399.

A miss by Molly on DD2 gave Mason a small lead, after which he expanded it into FJ with $20,000 vs. $8,600 for Molly and $8,400 for Eric (there was a score change after the final break that negatively impacted Eric and made the game a runaway).

DD1, $800 – GAMES – In the game of Hearts, this card is known as “The Black Lady” (Eric won $1,800 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,600 – YOU SAY IT’S YOUR BIRTHSTONE – June features this: its surface luster is called orient (Molly lost $2,000 from her score of $11,400 vs. $10,400 for Mason.)

DD3, $1,200 – NONFICTION – Later a major motion picture, it was Sebastian Junger’s “true story of men against the sea” (Mason won $4,000 from his total of $16,000 vs. $11,200 for Eric. With a bet of less than $800, Mason could have wrapped up first place going into FJ.)

FJ – THE GREAT LAKES – An 1855 poem gives us this Native American name for the 1 Great Lake not known to us today by a Native Amer. word or a tribe’s name

​​Everyone was incorrect on a confusing FJ, which might have been cleared up if the category was called “THE GREAT LAKES IN OTHER LANGUAGES”. Mason dropped $1,000 to win with $19,000.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the performer who won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1991, and had a recent hit album “Rough and Rowdy Ways” is Bob Dylan.

This Day in Trebekistan: Following a clue about Propecia, thanks to Alex’s questioning we know Eric “can afford some now”.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Queen of Spades? DD2 – What is pearl? DD3 – What is “The Perfect Storm”? FJ – What is Gitche Gumee? (Eric provided the English name as he wrote “Superior”.)

