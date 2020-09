The Avocado Shitpostmaster was at home shitposting. When suddenly…

…an arm reached out of his computer and pulled him inside. When he looked up he saw three gigantic yellow bodies. It wasn’t the Bananas in Pajamas, though, it was…THE CHEETAHMEN!

“Don’t worry we will shitpost for you.” The Cheetahmen Night Thread ran off…



And now…



THE CHEETAHMEN NIGHT THREAD!

