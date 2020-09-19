The Weekend PT Mourns

According to tradition, those who pass on the New Year are some of the greatest and most righteous, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg was both great and righteous indeed. While it is true during her later years some of her votes were not as progressive as some of us would have hoped, her legacy and impact is something all United States citizens should take note of. As only the second female Justice on the Court, Ginsburg’s legacy will not just be the decisions and dissents she helped craft, but the glass ceiling she helped crack. She fought long, and hard, and until the end, just as she had earlier in her career to attend school and become a justice.

Due to the shitshow that is 2020, there will not be time for grieving long; and I know some of us are too terrified of what is next to properly grieve at all. Mitch McConnell has already sent out a letter (and while I assume the ‘powder’ is a very outdated or regional expression about gun powder I also did think “isn’t there a meme about him doing cocaine”) stating his intentions to vote on Trump’s nominee. This is going to get worse before it gets better, so I hope we all take some time in the next week to step away, breathe, and relax offline/without politics when we can, because these breaks will become less and less frequent the closer to the election. This is all hands on deck now.

There is much to be said about Ginsburg–her quotes, her story, her politics, her humanity, and I hope in the future we will be able to step away from the immediate crisis to properly honor her and process this evening. I do think though, that she would understand why we aren’t taking the time at the moment. Peace be upon her.

