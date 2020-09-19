Games

Triviacados: Saturday, September 19, 2020

Drop filling in for jake today due to WP trouble. Can somebody tag me in the comments if anything has gone wrong with the thread and links? Disqus handle is @dropwing:disqus.Thanks!

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest? That will make it much easier to track results.

Or visit the quiz here.

Remember to post your results (as a %) in the Results thread (sort by Oldest), including time left on the clock for tie-breaking purposes.

Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.