Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 30

Group 28 Results
|52.38%
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
|Preparing for Travel
|52.38%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Green Greens
|47.62%
|Legaia 2: Duel Saga
|Advancing to Faraway Places
|47.62%
|Iridion II
|Good to Feel
|42.86%
|Wild Arms Alter Code: F
|Holy Mother of Darkness
|42.86%
|Mario Kart: Double Dash
|Commendation Ceremony
|42.86%
|Kingdom Hearts
|Hollow Bastion
|42.86%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Kongo Jungle
|38.10%
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
|Oho Oasis
|38.10%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|U.M.N Mode
|33.33%
|Phantom Brave
|Heavens Garden
|33.33%
|Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising
|Adder’s Theme
|33.33%
|Runescape
|Start
|33.33%
|Phantom Brave
|Bar
|33.33%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Deep Inside Of… …for Cannon’s Core ver.3
|33.33%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Tethe’Alla Castle
|28.57%
|Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse
|In the Beginning, There Was…
|28.57%
|Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town
|Spring
|28.57%
|Everquest II
|Qeynos
|28.57%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II
|East Gardens
|23.81%
|The Urbz: Sims in the City
|Keep Bouncing
|23.81%
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Gohdan
|23.81%
|Sonic Advance 2
|Ice Palace Zone Act 1
|23.81%
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|At the Bar
|19.05%
|The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
|Nerevar Rising (Morrowind Title Song)
|19.05%
|Sonic Heroes
|Rail Canyon
|14.29%
|WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$!
|The Doctor is In
|14.29%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II
|Ga-Wahi
|14.29%
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
|Can’t Say Goodbye to Yesterday (Piano Version)
|14.29%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Event: Sonic vs. Shadow
|9.52%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|Main Menu
|9.52%
|The Urbz: Sims in the City
|Of All the Things
I wasn’t sure if it was gonna make it, but “Kongo Jungle” (aka “DK Rap (Melee Remix)”) manages to sneak in there. If you know the words you can join in too!
Melee’s in a delicate dance re:diversity rounds. It seems like every Melee song that makes it in just displaces another on the bubble. It’s sitting at 11 in right now (with 1 under 40). Will it join Final Fantasy X? For more we turn to our resident playoff forecaster, Shinigami Apple Merchant!
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 30 will be active until Sunday September 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 29 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 31 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 30 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 30 is open until Sunday September 20th at 10:00PM Pacific