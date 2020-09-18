Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 30

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 28 Results

52.38% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Preparing for Travel
52.38% Super Smash Bros. Melee Green Greens
47.62% Legaia 2: Duel Saga Advancing to Faraway Places
47.62% Iridion II Good to Feel
42.86% Wild Arms Alter Code: F Holy Mother of Darkness
42.86% Mario Kart: Double Dash Commendation Ceremony
42.86% Kingdom Hearts Hollow Bastion
42.86% Super Smash Bros. Melee Kongo Jungle
38.10% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Oho Oasis
38.10% Xenosaga Episode I U.M.N Mode
33.33% Phantom Brave Heavens Garden
33.33% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Adder’s Theme
33.33% Runescape Start
33.33% Phantom Brave Bar
33.33% Sonic Adventure 2 Deep Inside Of… …for Cannon’s Core ver.3
33.33% Tales of Symphonia Tethe’Alla Castle
28.57% Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse In the Beginning, There Was…
28.57% Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town Spring
28.57% Everquest II Qeynos
28.57% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II East Gardens
23.81% The Urbz: Sims in the City Keep Bouncing
23.81% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Gohdan
23.81% Sonic Advance 2 Ice Palace Zone Act 1
23.81% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance At the Bar
19.05% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Nerevar Rising (Morrowind Title Song)
19.05% Sonic Heroes Rail Canyon
14.29% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$! The Doctor is In
14.29% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Ga-Wahi
14.29% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Can’t Say Goodbye to Yesterday (Piano Version)
14.29% Sonic Adventure 2 Event: Sonic vs. Shadow
9.52% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Main Menu
9.52% The Urbz: Sims in the City Of All the Things

I wasn’t sure if it was gonna make it, but “Kongo Jungle” (aka “DK Rap (Melee Remix)”) manages to sneak in there. If you know the words you can join in too!

Newly Eliminated 1

Melee’s in a delicate dance re:diversity rounds. It seems like every Melee song that makes it in just displaces another on the bubble. It’s sitting at 11 in right now (with 1 under 40). Will it join Final Fantasy X? For more we turn to our resident playoff forecaster, Shinigami Apple Merchant!

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 30 will be active until Sunday September 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 29 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 31 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 30 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every nominee here

Again, voting for group 30 is open until Sunday September 20th at 10:00PM Pacific