Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 30

Spoiler 52.38% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Preparing for Travel 52.38% Super Smash Bros. Melee Green Greens 47.62% Legaia 2: Duel Saga Advancing to Faraway Places 47.62% Iridion II Good to Feel 42.86% Wild Arms Alter Code: F Holy Mother of Darkness 42.86% Mario Kart: Double Dash Commendation Ceremony 42.86% Kingdom Hearts Hollow Bastion 42.86% Super Smash Bros. Melee Kongo Jungle 38.10% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Oho Oasis 38.10% Xenosaga Episode I U.M.N Mode 33.33% Phantom Brave Heavens Garden 33.33% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Adder’s Theme 33.33% Runescape Start 33.33% Phantom Brave Bar 33.33% Sonic Adventure 2 Deep Inside Of… …for Cannon’s Core ver.3 33.33% Tales of Symphonia Tethe’Alla Castle 28.57% Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse In the Beginning, There Was… 28.57% Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town Spring 28.57% Everquest II Qeynos 28.57% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II East Gardens 23.81% The Urbz: Sims in the City Keep Bouncing 23.81% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Gohdan 23.81% Sonic Advance 2 Ice Palace Zone Act 1 23.81% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance At the Bar 19.05% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Nerevar Rising (Morrowind Title Song) 19.05% Sonic Heroes Rail Canyon 14.29% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$! The Doctor is In 14.29% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Ga-Wahi 14.29% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Can’t Say Goodbye to Yesterday (Piano Version) 14.29% Sonic Adventure 2 Event: Sonic vs. Shadow 9.52% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Main Menu 9.52% The Urbz: Sims in the City Of All the Things I wasn’t sure if it was gonna make it, but “Kongo Jungle” (aka “DK Rap (Melee Remix)”) manages to sneak in there. If you know the words you can join in too! [collapse]

Spoiler 38.89% Tsugunai: Atonement Battle with the Devil 38.89% Beyond Good & Evil Spanish Bar 38.89% Baten Kaitos Speaking With The Stars 38.89% Super Smash Bros. Melee Corneria 38.89% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time The Desolate Smell of Earth 38.89% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Star Ocean Forever (Jazz Version) 38.46% Legaia 2: Duel Saga Lost Forest 38.46% Halo 2 In Amber Clad 38.10% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Oho Oasis 38.10% Xenosaga Episode I U.M.N Mode 33.33% Phantom Brave Heavens Garden 33.33% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Adder’s Theme 33.33% Runescape Start 33.33% Phantom Brave Bar 33.33% Sonic Adventure 2 Deep Inside Of… …for Cannon’s Core ver.3 33.33% Tales of Symphonia Tethe’Alla Castle 28.57% Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse In the Beginning, There Was… 28.57% Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town Spring 28.57% Everquest II Qeynos 28.57% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II East Gardens 23.81% The Urbz: Sims in the City Keep Bouncing 23.81% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Gohdan 23.81% Sonic Advance 2 Ice Palace Zone Act 1 23.81% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance At the Bar 19.05% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Nerevar Rising (Morrowind Title Song) 19.05% Sonic Heroes Rail Canyon 14.29% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$! The Doctor is In 14.29% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Ga-Wahi 14.29% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Can’t Say Goodbye to Yesterday (Piano Version) 14.29% Sonic Adventure 2 Event: Sonic vs. Shadow 9.52% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Main Menu 9.52% The Urbz: Sims in the City Of All the Things Melee’s in a delicate dance re:diversity rounds. It seems like every Melee song that makes it in just displaces another on the bubble. It’s sitting at 11 in right now (with 1 under 40). Will it join Final Fantasy X? For more we turn to our resident playoff forecaster, Shinigami Apple Merchant! [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 30 will be active until Sunday September 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 29 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 31 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 30 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 30 is open until Sunday September 20th at 10:00PM Pacific

