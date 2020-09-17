Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 29

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 27 Results
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy X
|Suteki Da Ne – Orchestral Version
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy X
|Via Purifico
|45.45%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Dry Trail
|45.45%
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
|Main Theme
|45.45%
|Mario Kart Double Dash
|Dry Dry Desert
|40.91%
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|Mysterious Shop
|40.91%
|Final Fantasy X
|Servants of the Mountain
|40.91%
|Technicbeat
|CCS- Purachina (Yoko Kanno Techno Remix)
|36.36%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Luin: Water Symphony
|36.36%
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
|Can’t Say Goodbye to Yesterday (Instrumental)
|36.36%
|Sonic Advance
|Secret Base Zone Act 1
|36.36%
|Ever 17: The Out of Infinity
|LeMU Far Away Continent of Lemuria
|31.82%
|Mega Man Battle Network 5
|Theme of Nebula
|27.27%
|Fire Emblem
|Softly with Grace
|27.27%
|F-Zero GX
|Shotgun Kiss (Casino Palace)
|27.27%
|Mega Man Battle Network 4
|Invisible Wing (Elec Tower Comp)
|27.27%
|Torneko’s Great Adventure 3: Mystery Dungeon
|Torneko’s Theme
|27.27%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Tavnazian Safehold (CoP)
|27.27%
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Always Love!
|27.27%
|SiRen
|Hoshingoeika
|27.27%
|Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies
|Prelude
|22.73%
|Dynasty Warriors 3
|Arena
|22.73%
|Beyond Good & Evil
|Propaganda
|22.73%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Unstable World…for Crazy Gadget
|22.73%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Mandalorian Ruins
|22.73%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Polar Plateau
|22.73%
|.hack//
|Balmung’s Entry
|18.18%
|Freedom Force
|Came a Hero!
|18.18%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Darth Sion
|13.64%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|Ga-Koro Underwater
|13.64%
|Jak 3
|Sewers
|9.09%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Alien Corridors
Final Fantasy X continues to run up the score; it’s the only game that’s all but guaranteed to face some diversity play-ins.
Each of those 38.46%ers has 10 upvotes. They merely had the bad fortune to come from very popular 26-voter groups. Such is life.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 29 will be active until Friday September 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 28 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 30 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 29 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 29 is open until Friday September 18th at 10:00PM Pacific