Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 29

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 27 Results

50.00% Final Fantasy X Suteki Da Ne – Orchestral Version
50.00% Final Fantasy X Via Purifico
45.45% Tales of Symphonia Dry Trail
45.45% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Main Theme
45.45% Mario Kart Double Dash Dry Dry Desert
40.91% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Mysterious Shop
40.91% Final Fantasy X Servants of the Mountain
40.91% Technicbeat CCS- Purachina (Yoko Kanno Techno Remix)
36.36% Tales of Symphonia Luin: Water Symphony
36.36% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Can’t Say Goodbye to Yesterday (Instrumental)
36.36% Sonic Advance Secret Base Zone Act 1
36.36% Ever 17: The Out of Infinity LeMU Far Away Continent of Lemuria
31.82% Mega Man Battle Network 5 Theme of Nebula
27.27% Fire Emblem Softly with Grace
27.27% F-Zero GX Shotgun Kiss (Casino Palace)
27.27% Mega Man Battle Network 4 Invisible Wing (Elec Tower Comp)
27.27% Torneko’s Great Adventure 3: Mystery Dungeon Torneko’s Theme
27.27% Final Fantasy XI Tavnazian Safehold (CoP)
27.27% Parappa The Rapper 2 Always Love!
27.27% SiRen Hoshingoeika
27.27% Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies Prelude
22.73% Dynasty Warriors 3 Arena
22.73% Beyond Good & Evil Propaganda
22.73% Sonic Adventure 2 Unstable World…for Crazy Gadget
22.73% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Mandalorian Ruins
22.73% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Polar Plateau
22.73% .hack// Balmung’s Entry
18.18% Freedom Force Came a Hero!
18.18% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Darth Sion
13.64% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Ga-Koro Underwater
13.64% Jak 3 Sewers
9.09% Halo: Combat Evolved Alien Corridors

Final Fantasy X continues to run up the score; it’s the only game that’s all but guaranteed to face some diversity play-ins.

Newly Eliminated 1

Each of those 38.46%ers has 10 upvotes. They merely had the bad fortune to come from very popular 26-voter groups. Such is life.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 29 will be active until Friday September 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 28 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 30 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 29 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 29 is open until Friday September 18th at 10:00PM Pacific