Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 29

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 27 Results

Spoiler 50.00% Final Fantasy X Suteki Da Ne – Orchestral Version 50.00% Final Fantasy X Via Purifico 45.45% Tales of Symphonia Dry Trail 45.45% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Main Theme 45.45% Mario Kart Double Dash Dry Dry Desert 40.91% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Mysterious Shop 40.91% Final Fantasy X Servants of the Mountain 40.91% Technicbeat CCS- Purachina (Yoko Kanno Techno Remix) 36.36% Tales of Symphonia Luin: Water Symphony 36.36% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Can’t Say Goodbye to Yesterday (Instrumental) 36.36% Sonic Advance Secret Base Zone Act 1 36.36% Ever 17: The Out of Infinity LeMU Far Away Continent of Lemuria 31.82% Mega Man Battle Network 5 Theme of Nebula 27.27% Fire Emblem Softly with Grace 27.27% F-Zero GX Shotgun Kiss (Casino Palace) 27.27% Mega Man Battle Network 4 Invisible Wing (Elec Tower Comp) 27.27% Torneko’s Great Adventure 3: Mystery Dungeon Torneko’s Theme 27.27% Final Fantasy XI Tavnazian Safehold (CoP) 27.27% Parappa The Rapper 2 Always Love! 27.27% SiRen Hoshingoeika 27.27% Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies Prelude 22.73% Dynasty Warriors 3 Arena 22.73% Beyond Good & Evil Propaganda 22.73% Sonic Adventure 2 Unstable World…for Crazy Gadget 22.73% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Mandalorian Ruins 22.73% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Polar Plateau 22.73% .hack// Balmung’s Entry 18.18% Freedom Force Came a Hero! 18.18% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Darth Sion 13.64% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Ga-Koro Underwater 13.64% Jak 3 Sewers 9.09% Halo: Combat Evolved Alien Corridors Final Fantasy X continues to run up the score; it’s the only game that’s all but guaranteed to face some diversity play-ins. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 38.46% Suikoden III Stupid Ducks 38.46% Iridion II Spiral Bliss 38.46% Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Heavenly Flight 38.46% Unlimited SaGa A Challenge to the Great Seven Wonders 38.46% Super Smash Bros. Melee Brinstar 38.46% Halo 2 Reclaimer 38.10% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Deep World Amala 38.10% Tales of Symphonia Triet: Desert Flower 36.36% Tales of Symphonia Luin: Water Symphony 36.36% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Can’t Say Goodbye to Yesterday (Instrumental) 36.36% Sonic Advance Secret Base Zone Act 1 36.36% Ever 17: The Out of Infinity LeMU Far Away Continent of Lemuria 31.82% Mega Man Battle Network 5 Theme of Nebula 27.27% Fire Emblem Softly with Grace 27.27% F-Zero GX Shotgun Kiss (Casino Palace) 27.27% Mega Man Battle Network 4 Invisible Wing (Elec Tower Comp) 27.27% Torneko’s Great Adventure 3: Mystery Dungeon Torneko’s Theme 27.27% Final Fantasy XI Tavnazian Safehold (CoP) 27.27% Parappa The Rapper 2 Always Love! 27.27% SiRen Hoshingoeika 27.27% Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies Prelude 22.73% Dynasty Warriors 3 Arena 22.73% Beyond Good & Evil Propaganda 22.73% Sonic Adventure 2 Unstable World…for Crazy Gadget 22.73% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Mandalorian Ruins 22.73% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Polar Plateau 22.73% .hack// Balmung’s Entry 18.18% Freedom Force Came a Hero! 18.18% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Darth Sion 13.64% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Ga-Koro Underwater 13.64% Jak 3 Sewers 9.09% Halo: Combat Evolved Alien Corridors Each of those 38.46%ers has 10 upvotes. They merely had the bad fortune to come from very popular 26-voter groups. Such is life. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 29 will be active until Friday September 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 28 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 30 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 29 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 29 is open until Friday September 18th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...