Every October 1st, I post a thread about horror movie recommendations to watch for the 31days of Halloween. I decided to post this thread two weeks early so that we have time to plan the movies we want to watch this year.

The Wretched is my recommendation this year. I was able to get it from a Redbox kiosk.

Have fun with this and post as many movies as you want to in the comments section below.

