Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 28

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 26 Results

Spoiler 60.00% Super Smash Bros Melee Fountain of Dreams 50.00% Cave Story Last Battle 45.00% Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner Beyond the Bounds 45.00% Halo 2 Mombasa Suite 45.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Moody Goddess 40.00% Iridion II Megalunania 40.00% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Sidecar -Escape from the Fortress 35.00% Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Strange World ~ Marching through the Fields 35.00% Jet Set Radio Future Funky Dealer 35.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Bright Sound…for Dry Lagoon 30.00% Fate/stay night (JPN VN) This Illusion (Opening) 30.00% Devil May Cry Super Public Enemy [Sparda Battle 1] 30.00% Cave Story Mischevious Robot 30.00% Tales of Symphonia Search a Seal: Sylvarant 30.00% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Reminiscence 30.00% Gurumin Gul Gul Tonight 30.00% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Title Loop 1 (Opening) 25.00% Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies Megalith – Agnus Dei 25.00% The Urbz: Sims in the City Zu Matan 25.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Boss: -GUN- Mobile 25.00% Xenosaga Episode I Breaking Space Ship Pursuit 20.00% Runescape Autumn Voyage 20.00% Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies Invincible Fleet 20.00% EVE Online Miner Stories 20.00% Shadowbane Sound of N’Koth Waste 20.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Sith Tomb 20.00% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Old Forest 15.00% Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal Yaga Shura’s Lair 15.00% Serious Sam: The Second Encounter The Grand Cathedral (Corridor of Death) 15.00% Mega Man Zero Theme of Zero 10.00% Freedom Force Looking for Trouble 10.00% Disgaea: Hour of Darkness Red Moon Is Melee’s excellent arrangement of “Fountain of Dreams” the first instance of Sakurai showing favoritism to his other games? Regardless, we’ve certainly shown it favoritism with a strong 60% ranking. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 28 will be active until Thursday September 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 29 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 28 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 28 is open until Thursday, September 17th at 10:00PM Pacific

