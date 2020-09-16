Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 28

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 26 Results

60.00% Super Smash Bros Melee Fountain of Dreams
50.00% Cave Story Last Battle
45.00% Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner Beyond the Bounds
45.00% Halo 2 Mombasa Suite
45.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Moody Goddess
40.00% Iridion II Megalunania
40.00% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Sidecar -Escape from the Fortress
35.00% Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Strange World ~ Marching through the Fields
35.00% Jet Set Radio Future Funky Dealer
35.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Bright Sound…for Dry Lagoon
30.00% Fate/stay night (JPN VN) This Illusion (Opening)
30.00% Devil May Cry Super Public Enemy [Sparda Battle 1]
30.00% Cave Story Mischevious Robot
30.00% Tales of Symphonia Search a Seal: Sylvarant
30.00% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Reminiscence
30.00% Gurumin Gul Gul Tonight
30.00% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Title Loop 1 (Opening)
25.00% Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies Megalith – Agnus Dei
25.00% The Urbz: Sims in the City Zu Matan
25.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Boss: -GUN- Mobile
25.00% Xenosaga Episode I Breaking Space Ship Pursuit
20.00% Runescape Autumn Voyage
20.00% Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies Invincible Fleet
20.00% EVE Online Miner Stories
20.00% Shadowbane Sound of N’Koth Waste
20.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Sith Tomb
20.00% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Old Forest
15.00% Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal Yaga Shura’s Lair
15.00% Serious Sam: The Second Encounter The Grand Cathedral (Corridor of Death)
15.00% Mega Man Zero Theme of Zero
10.00% Freedom Force Looking for Trouble
10.00% Disgaea: Hour of Darkness Red Moon

Is Melee’s excellent arrangement of “Fountain of Dreams” the first instance of Sakurai showing favoritism to his other games? Regardless, we’ve certainly shown it favoritism with a strong 60% ranking.

Nooo, not “Team Chaotix”! A song that should have been famous for almost saying “ass” in a Sonic game before it was rudely usurped by Shadow The Hedgehog‘s sailor mouth.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 28 will be active until Thursday September 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 29 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 28 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 28 is open until Thursday, September 17th at 10:00PM Pacific