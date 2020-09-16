Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 28

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 26 Results
|60.00%
|Super Smash Bros Melee
|Fountain of Dreams
|50.00%
|Cave Story
|Last Battle
|45.00%
|Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner
|Beyond the Bounds
|45.00%
|Halo 2
|Mombasa Suite
|45.00%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Moody Goddess
|40.00%
|Iridion II
|Megalunania
|40.00%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Sidecar -Escape from the Fortress
|35.00%
|Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
|Strange World ~ Marching through the Fields
|35.00%
|Jet Set Radio Future
|Funky Dealer
|35.00%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Bright Sound…for Dry Lagoon
|30.00%
|Fate/stay night (JPN VN)
|This Illusion (Opening)
|30.00%
|Devil May Cry
|Super Public Enemy [Sparda Battle 1]
|30.00%
|Cave Story
|Mischevious Robot
|30.00%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Search a Seal: Sylvarant
|30.00%
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
|Reminiscence
|30.00%
|Gurumin
|Gul Gul Tonight
|30.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Title Loop 1 (Opening)
|25.00%
|Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies
|Megalith – Agnus Dei
|25.00%
|The Urbz: Sims in the City
|Zu Matan
|25.00%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Boss: -GUN- Mobile
|25.00%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|Breaking Space Ship Pursuit
|20.00%
|Runescape
|Autumn Voyage
|20.00%
|Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies
|Invincible Fleet
|20.00%
|EVE Online
|Miner Stories
|20.00%
|Shadowbane
|Sound of N’Koth Waste
|20.00%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|The Sith Tomb
|20.00%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|The Old Forest
|15.00%
|Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal
|Yaga Shura’s Lair
|15.00%
|Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
|The Grand Cathedral (Corridor of Death)
|15.00%
|Mega Man Zero
|Theme of Zero
|10.00%
|Freedom Force
|Looking for Trouble
|10.00%
|Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
|Red Moon
Is Melee’s excellent arrangement of “Fountain of Dreams” the first instance of Sakurai showing favoritism to his other games? Regardless, we’ve certainly shown it favoritism with a strong 60% ranking.
Nooo, not “Team Chaotix”! A song that should have been famous for almost saying “ass” in a Sonic game before it was rudely usurped by Shadow The Hedgehog‘s sailor mouth.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 28 will be active until Thursday September 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 29 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 28 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 28 is open until Thursday, September 17th at 10:00PM Pacific