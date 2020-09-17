Supercomputers Week: Mother (September 17 Night Thread)

“Unable to compute.”

If HAL is the father of sci-fi artificial intelligences, then Mother is, well, the mother. Only featured in three very short scenes in Alien, Ridley Scott’s 1979 masterpiece, the design of this supercomputer has been long lasting because it is so unique.

There are no hard edges or dull grey surfaces inside Mother’s “Brain”. The room is comprised of padded walls decorated in whites and creams, and twinkling lights, a womb of sorts, which pairs with the hypersleep chamber where we first meet the staff of the Nostromo, awakened in their underwear like babies.

