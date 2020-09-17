Drag Race Holland Season 1: Episode 1 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the series premiere of Drag Race Holland!

In this first episode, ten new queens face off to become the Netherlands’ first drag superstar. Their first task is creating a look inspired by their favourite queen.

Who will make the best first impression on the judges? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags. (This particular thread has gone up after the episode aired, but future threads will be scheduled for the actual airdate and times.)

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...