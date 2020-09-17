Comic Book Review – Alpha Flight 0.1 (May 2011)

Written by Fred Van Lente and Greg Pak

Art by Ben Oliver

It’s Election Day in Canada and a day off for the members of Alpha Flight until each of them are called into action by Department H. Rolling blackouts are causing chaos and the source of the disruption is coming from the La Grande Dam Power Station. Citadel, a man in an Adamantium power suit, says he won’t restore the power until he shares the truth about the Unity Party and its nominee, Gary Cody. Vindicator, Aurora, Sasquatch, Shaman, and Marrina fight valiantly against their adversary. With Citadel in the clutches of Marrina, Shaman uses his powers to discover that this fight was merely a distraction.

In the city, Northstar is with his boyfriend, Kyle. Northstar ignored the ping for help because he doesn’t want to be a part of Alpha Flight anymore. Kyle alerts Northstar to sirens and a major fire in the center of the metropolis. Northstar suits up and investigates the situation. He runs into Guardian at the AmCan Building, where SWAT is gathered. Purple Woman is exiting the building with a server she has stolen. She uses her powers of persuasion to turn the SWAT members against Northstar and Guardian. The two men try to subdue the infected as she gets away. As the men chase her down, Purple Woman gets back to her car to find a ticket on her windshield. As Purple Woman fights the meter maid, it is revealed that Purple Woman is fighting Snowbird, who quickly stops the villain from escaping. As Purple Woman is taken into custody, she tells Alpha Flight the information she took from AmCan was secure data to prove what the Unity Party really is. The issue ends with Gary Cody winning the election in a landslide.

During the Chaos War crossover, the formerly deceased members of Alpha Flight were resurrected and given a new lease on life. Marvel Comics released special Point One issues in the 2010s to introduce new characters and reintroduce characters we hadn’t seen in a while. Van Lente and Pak, two of the hottest Marvel Comics writers at the time, teamed up to bring Canada’s premier superhero team back together. Rereading this issue today, I just noticed that Ben Oliver drew this issue. It’s astonishing to see one of the best artist’s today cut their teeth on their first project. I really enjoyed the Snowbird and Sasquatch transformation panels in this issue.

I’d like to pick up the trade paperback of this run to see the mystery revealed about Gary Cody and the Unity Party and how Alpha Flight will stop him since he is the newly elected Prime Minister. I also would like to know if Northstar will rejoin Alpha Flight or stay retired.

Next Issue – FEAR ITSELF TIE-IN! A FEAR ITSELF maxi-series spinoff! Do you fear…your country turning on you? Alpha Flight has long been the protector of an entire nation…but what happens when that nation needs to be protected from itself? New York Times best-selling authors Greg Pak and Fred Van Lente, along with red-hot artist Dale Eaglesham, bring back the team you demanded-the original Alpha Flight! Sasquatch, Snowbird, Northstar and Aurora have been joined by their revived allies Guardian, Vindicator, Shaman, and Marrina as the paragons and protectors of an entire nation. But as FEAR ITSELF takes over, their own country turns on the Flight and brands them traitors for the shocking actions of one of their closest allies. As the borders close and an entire nation hunts them down, will the newly reunited Alpha Flight survive?

