Kirsten: The Final Four

I, for one, and shocked, SHOCKED that blowouts won here. One of the match ups won by 10 votes, one by 11, and one by 12, and Bring It On shredded the first Spider Man 43 – 16.

Neither Spider Man movie made it to the Final Four. I was positive No. 2 would be here, but the Vampires sucked the life out of that plan.

Fargo – Season 2 contines it’s claim as the most successful TV show in these Ongoing Tournaments, taking the crown from the very popular Drop Dead Gorgeous 29 – 17.

We had our first tie vote in the Sweet 16, and several close matches. Yet we had all blowouts in the Elite Eight. Which will it be this time?

Only YOU can decide!

