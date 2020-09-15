Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Sept. 15

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Betsy!, a test prep tutor at whose wedding had a flower girl for whom she babysat;

Ted, a supply chain manager who is fluent in five languages; and

Cory, an orchestra musician whose little voice told her to take up embroidery. Cory is a one-day champ with winnings of $23,800.

Cory was on the edge of a runaway for a long way in DJ, finally nailing it down on the last clue of the round with $13,600. Ted missed both DDs in DJ to end at $6,400, followed by Betsy at $2,000.

DD1, $600 – KNOW YOUR RIGHTS – In 2020 Virginia became the 38th state to ratify this proposed amendment, but there’s the matter of that 1982 deadline (Cory won $2,000 from her leading score of $6,400.)

DD2, $1,600 – THE SULTANS – Since the 16th C. Ottoman sultans have claimed this 6-letter religious title, passed down to followers of Muhammad (Ted lost $3,600 from his total of $7,600 vs. $12,400 for Cory.)

DD3, $1,200 – HELLO & GOODBYE – “ALV” is texting shorthand for goodbye, from the pronunciation of this 3-word Spanish expression (Ted dropped $4,000 from his score of $6,800 vs. $12,400 for Cory.)

FJ – THE MUSIC BIZ – In 2019 at a 60th anniversary event in Detroit, this producer announced his retirement saying he had “come full circle”

​​​Everyone was incorrect on FJ (Betsy knew the last name of the subject, but was off by one letter on the first name). Cory bet $0 to win with $13,600 for a two-day total of $37,400.

TV troubles: “Peak TV” got the best of the players on clues asking them to identify “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Rick & Morty” from episode titles. Also, the judges were fine with Ted’s use of the unofficial shortened sitcom title “Parks and Rec”.

This day in Trebekistan: As there was a category presented by Ken Jennings, Alex officially welcomed Ken to the Jeopardy! team, while acknowledging that he’s been taking money off the show’s hands for a while now.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Equal Rights Amendment? DD2 – What is caliph? DD3 – What is hasta la vista? FJ – Who is Berry Gordy? (Betsy wrote “Barry Gordy”, which was not accepted even though the pronunciation of “Barry” can be very similar to “Berry”.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...