Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Sept. 15

Please welcome today’s contestants:
- Betsy!, a test prep tutor at whose wedding had a flower girl for whom she babysat;
- Ted, a supply chain manager who is fluent in five languages; and
- Cory, an orchestra musician whose little voice told her to take up embroidery. Cory is a one-day champ with winnings of $23,800.
Cory was on the edge of a runaway for a long way in DJ, finally nailing it down on the last clue of the round with $13,600. Ted missed both DDs in DJ to end at $6,400, followed by Betsy at $2,000.
DD1, $600 – KNOW YOUR RIGHTS – In 2020 Virginia became the 38th state to ratify this proposed amendment, but there’s the matter of that 1982 deadline (Cory won $2,000 from her leading score of $6,400.)
DD2, $1,600 – THE SULTANS – Since the 16th C. Ottoman sultans have claimed this 6-letter religious title, passed down to followers of Muhammad (Ted lost $3,600 from his total of $7,600 vs. $12,400 for Cory.)
DD3, $1,200 – HELLO & GOODBYE – “ALV” is texting shorthand for goodbye, from the pronunciation of this 3-word Spanish expression (Ted dropped $4,000 from his score of $6,800 vs. $12,400 for Cory.)
FJ – THE MUSIC BIZ – In 2019 at a 60th anniversary event in Detroit, this producer announced his retirement saying he had “come full circle”
Everyone was incorrect on FJ (Betsy knew the last name of the subject, but was off by one letter on the first name). Cory bet $0 to win with $13,600 for a two-day total of $37,400.
TV troubles: “Peak TV” got the best of the players on clues asking them to identify “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Rick & Morty” from episode titles. Also, the judges were fine with Ted’s use of the unofficial shortened sitcom title “Parks and Rec”.
This day in Trebekistan: As there was a category presented by Ken Jennings, Alex officially welcomed Ken to the Jeopardy! team, while acknowledging that he’s been taking money off the show’s hands for a while now.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Equal Rights Amendment? DD2 – What is caliph? DD3 – What is hasta la vista? FJ – Who is Berry Gordy? (Betsy wrote “Barry Gordy”, which was not accepted even though the pronunciation of “Barry” can be very similar to “Berry”.)