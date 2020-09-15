Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Lucy Diavolo, the politics editor for Teen Vogue.

In the news, JK Rowling continues to be a transphobic waste of space.

For project of the day, I’m going with season 1 of Vida, a show about two sisters coming back home after their mother died. It lasted for 3 seasons on Starz.

Optional Topic: Where do you get your LGBT+ news? Who are some LGBT+ journalists you would recommend following?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...