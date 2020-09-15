Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
Today’s person of the day is Lucy Diavolo, the politics editor for Teen Vogue.
In the news, JK Rowling continues to be a transphobic waste of space.
For project of the day, I’m going with season 1 of Vida, a show about two sisters coming back home after their mother died. It lasted for 3 seasons on Starz.
Optional Topic: Where do you get your LGBT+ news? Who are some LGBT+ journalists you would recommend following?