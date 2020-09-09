AVoCADo GamesCast #68: The Streamer Zoo

Hey Gameocados! In this episode of the podcast, we discuss streaming, conventions, the weird side of YouTube, and the highs and lows of the short-lived streaming platform Mixer, with the inside scoop from Admirax.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

2:35 – What We’ve Been Playing, Part 1

7:05 – Cons, Part 1

9:25 – What We’ve Been Playing, Part 2

26:55 – Streaming, Part 1

47:50 – Mixer, Part 1

1:23:55 – Cons, Part 2

1:37:00 – Mixer, Part 2

1:49:55 – Streaming, Part 2

1:59:15 – The Internet Rabbit Hole of Weird YouTube

2:02:50 – Synergy! and the Economics of Gaming

2:14:50 – Conclusion

