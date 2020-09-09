Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Superficiality (09/09/2020)

We’re not supposed to be shallow and superficial. We’re supposed to be deep and the soul is what matters and so on and so forth. But for most of us who date — or try to — appearances do matter. We usually keep quiet about them in polite society, but if we’re really being honest with ourselves, we do usually have them. Or is that just me and I’m revealing myself to be a horrible person? Ah well, it was going to come out sooner or later anyway.

Have superficial criteria had a big influence on your dating life — or lack thereof?

Has the weight you put on them — if any — changed over time?

Have you ever been in a long-term relationship and ended up having issues when things changed (e.g. your partner changed their own preferences, or one of you changed their routine and it affected the other person’s attraction, or something else)?

How do you cope with other people applying said criteria to you?

Et cetera …

As always, anything else related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...