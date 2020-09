Cut in its prime, 17 years too soon.

Unfortunately, it’s true: #VentureBros has been canceled. We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You. — Jackson Publick (@jacksonpublick) September 7, 2020

Commiserate here, fellow fans. Share your warmest memories. Talk about your dreams of where this show would have gone. Would Hank have gotten a new hat? More villains with references to obscure musicians? The return of Bud Manstrong, everyone’s favorite character?



So for the last time, Go Team Venture.

