Jeopardy! recap for Sept. 7 – encore from Jun. 8, 2020

Introducing today’s contestants:

Tonya, a travel planner from Louisiana, saw the sunrise over Angkor Wat;

Lindsey, a privacy consultant from Virginia, was underprepared for a hike in Ireland; and

Morgan, a physician from Wisconsin, wants to own a small brewery. Morgan is a one-game champ with earnings of $21,400.

Champ Morgan went from last to first twice with double-ups on both DD2 and DD3, and was able to hold a slim advantage into FJ with $11,600 vs. $11,000 for Tonya and $9,000 for Lindsey.

DD1 (video), $1,000 – A NATIONAL MONUMENT-AL CHALLENGE – (Pictured is a light-colored area of desert) Wind-blown gypsum gives this national monument in New Mexico its self-evident 2-word name (Tonya won $2,000 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,200 – TRANSCENDENTAL WORDS – To pour that Cabernet oh-so-gently into another container (Morgan went from third to first by doubling to $6,000.)

DD3, $2,000 – FONTS OF WISDOM – The font for this historic book printed in 1455 has come to be known as Textura (Morgan again went from third to first by doubling to $9,600.)

FJ – 20TH CENTURY AMERICA – 10-year-old Martin Luther King Jr. sang with his church’s choir at the celebrated premiere of this film

​​Morgan and Tonya were correct on FJ, so in the end it was Morgan’s willingness to bet it all on both DDs that made the difference. Morgan added $11,000 to win with $22,600 for a two-day total of $44,000.

Old-timey pop culture problems: The players missed clues about “Roll Over Beethoven”, “Children of a Lesser God” and didn’t know the last names of “Odd Couple” Felix and Oscar (Unger and Madison).

This day in Trebekistan: When introducing the first category of round one, Alex said, “I have no idea what that’s about.” Of course, Alex was just pulling our legs, as he goes over all the clues before the show.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is White Sands? DD2 – What is decant? DD3 – What is Gutenberg Bible? FJ – What is “Gone with the Wind”?

